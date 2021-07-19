The Origin of the Species – and of our Viral Issue!
The Fat Emperor | March 2, 2021
Pure gold is all I can say for Episode 110 – that’s what this conversation is!
The New York Times, WSJ and all of the media have mused about the origins of this virus – well here we explain the actual science and data, and what IT actually tells us 🙂
Jump straight into the origins discussion here: https://youtu.be/jPNu8sOU5RM?t=591
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing/video/sound editing and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can with monthly donation or one-off payment – simply use the following link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
… or join up at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
July 19, 2021
