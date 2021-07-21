Aletho News

THE CASE FOR IVERMECTIN | CRAIG KELLY MP

Whocomcampaigner |  June 22, 2021

Here is Craig Kelly presenting his evidence of Ivermectin suppression to an empty Australian parliament. This picture illustrates the type of ‘democracy’ that we have in Australia today. The people’s voice is not being heard by our government.

  1. The Parliamentarians who didn’t attend that presentation in Australia’s Parliament, should hang their heads in shame…….But, our sitting LNP Government Party are notable for their ignorance and Arrogance, to anyone who doesn’t repeat the government line. They are HIGHLY PAID, and HIGHLY IGNORANT.

    Ivermectin works, and I refer anyone to the evidence presented by Canadian site, “GLOBAL RESEARCH”, and as for the Western MSM, they cannot be trusted at all…….

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 21, 2021 | Reply

    • …and, the lack of attendance by the Ruling LNP Party is a disgrace. Is it any wonder so many Australians have NO TRUST in them?

      Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 21, 2021 | Reply


