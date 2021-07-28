Keir Starmer to deliver keynote speech at pro-Israel group event

Labor Party leader, Keir Starmer, has reportedly agreed to give the keynote speech at the annual Labor Friends of Israel (LFI) lunch event.

Starmer’s decision is another indication of the Labor leader’s embrace of the expansive Zionist lobby in the UK.

The LFI event is set to take place in November at an undisclosed location in central London.

Starmer’s decision means this will be the first time a Labor leader has addressed the LFI’s lunch event since Ed Miliband delivered a keynote speech in 2014.

Relations between LFI and the previous Labor leader, Jeremy Corbyn, were frosty as influential members of the pro-Zionist group consistently accused Corbyn of anti-Semitism.

By contrast, relations between LFI – in addition to the broader Zionist apparatus in the UK – and the current Labor leader is excellent not least because Starmer has been at pains to embrace the pro-Israel lobby.

Meanwhile, the Labor Party’s reputation with British Muslim communities has plummeted as more and more evidence emerges of deeply-ingrained Islamophobia in the party.

Last year’s LFI lunch event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown. The 2019 event was also postponed due to the UK general election.

In 2018, the current Israeli President, Issac Herzog, addressed the LFI lunch event in his capacity as chairman of the Jewish Agency.