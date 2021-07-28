What’s Decent About Torture, Assassination, and Secret Surveillance?

In a Los Angeles Times editorial predictably hyping up the extreme danger to “national security” arising from the January 6 Capitol protests, the Times quotes Capitol police officer Harry Dunn as saying, “We represent the good side of America, the people who believe in decency.”

Really?

So tell us, Officer Dunn, what is decent about the following actions of the U.S. government:

1. The torture center and prison camp at Guantanamo Bay.

2. The indefinite detention of people at Guantanamo Bay without charges or trial.

3. The denial of trial by jury in terrorism trials at Guantanamo Bay.

4. The use of evidence acquired by torture at Guantanamo Bay.

5. The use of confessions acquired by torture at Guantanamo Bay.

6. The use of hearsay to secure convictions in terrorism “trials” at Guantanamo Bay.

7. The secret monitoring of communications between attorney and detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

8. The torture of people at the hands of U.S. officials in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other parts of the world.

9. The intentional destruction of videotapes depicting the torture of people at the hands of U.S. officials.

10. The invasion, occupation, and war of aggression against Iraq, a country that had never invaded or attacked the United States.

11. The invasion of Afghanistan and the resulting 20-year destruction of life and property.

12. The secret mass surveillance of the American people.

13. The secret illegal surveillance partnerships with American telecoms.

14. The sanctions against the people of Iraq, which contributed to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqi children.

15. U.S. Ambassador Madeleine Albright’s infamous statement that the deaths of half-a-million Iraqi children from the sanctions, while difficult, were “worth it.”

16. The decades-old embargo against Cuba, which has been a major factor in the suffering of the Cuban people.

17. The sanctions against Iran, North Korea, China, Russia, and other countries, with the aim of causing death and suffering among the citizenry to achieve regime change.

18. Trade wars against China and other nations.

19. MKULTRA.

20. The invasion of Cuba at the Bay of Pigs.

21. Coups and invasions for the purpose of regime change, including against democratically elected foreign presidents and prime ministers.

22. State-sponsored assassinations and executions, including of American citizens, along with cover-ups of such assassinations.

23. Official lies, including under oath.

24. The secret hiring of Nazis to secretly serve the U.S. government.

25. COINTELPRO.

26. The “war on terrorism.”

27. Secret illegal surveillance of American officials and American citizens for the purpose of blackmailing them.

28. The racist war on drugs, along with civil asset forfeiture, mandatory minimum sentences, and deadly no-knock raids.

29. The war on immigrants, which has brought untold death and suffering to countless people.

30. The immigration Berlin Wall along America’s southern border.

31. The immigration police state along America’s southern border, including domestic highway checkpoints, warrantless searches of farms and ranches, boarding of Greyhound buses to check people’s papers, and violent raids on American businesses.

32. The unexplained killing of Ashli Babbit during the January 6 Capitol protests.

33. Soaring federal spending and debt.

34. Waco and Ruby Ridge.

35. The undeclared Vietnam War.

36. The undeclared Korean War.

37. Inciting crises and new official enemies to justify ever-increasing budgets for the national-security establishment and its army of “defense” contractors.

38. The Federal Reserve and decades of monetary debauchery and debasement.

39. The IRS.

40. The persecution and prosecution of people who disclose the evil and sordid dark-side secrets of the U.S. government.

Pray tell, Officer Dunn: Is all this the official “decency” to which you refer?