Joe Biden Denounces Crack While Hunter Smokes Pipe For Breakfast
Where’s the media coverage?
By Steve Watson | Summit News | July 28, 2021
A split screen video of Joe Biden speaking in favour of harsh punishments for possessing crack cocaine while his son Hunter Biden smokes a pipe for breakfast has gone viral. Meanwhile there is zero media coverage of the latest embarrassing footage to emerge.
The footage of Joe Biden dates from 1991, but has been placed alongside a newly unearthed video of Hunter Biden smoking crack after having an argument with his dead brother’s wife, who he was also reportedly having an affair with.
Here’s the side by side video:
Here’s the original Hunter Biden footage:
👇 this is Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/OhAHCEhQo6
— MaQGyver17 (@Saintjock2) July 24, 2021
Many have pointed out that this footage should really be newsworthy, but there hasn’t been a peep from the establishment gatekeepers.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 29, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Progressive Hypocrite | Joe Biden, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Epstein and the Eugenicists
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Authoritarians Drunk on Power: It Is Time to Recalibrate the Government
By John W. Whitehead & Nisha Whitehead | The Rutherford Institute | July 27, 2021
It is time to recalibrate the government.
For years now, we have suffered the injustices, cruelties, corruption and abuse of an entrenched government bureaucracy that has no regard for the Constitution or the rights of the citizenry.
By “government,” I’m not referring to the highly partisan, two-party bureaucracy of the Republicans and Democrats. Rather, I’m referring to “government” with a capital “G,” the entrenched Deep State that is unaffected by elections, unaltered by populist movements, and has set itself beyond the reach of the law.
We are overdue for a systemic check on the government’s overreaches and power grabs. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,813,391 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Martillo on Piers Morgan Calls For Unvacci… Martillo on Google sues Germany over “hate… roberthstiver on Nigeria cleric Zakzaky, wife a… brianharryaustralia on Keir Starmer to deliver keynot… roberthstiver on Keir Starmer to deliver keynot… brianharryaustralia on Keir Starmer to deliver keynot… roberthstiver on Keir Starmer to deliver keynot… brianharryaustralia on Keir Starmer to deliver keynot… roberthstiver on Keir Starmer to deliver keynot… Sarah on Move Over COVID: New Drug Resi… brianharryaustralia on Move Over COVID: New Drug Resi… brianharryaustralia on What’s Decent About Torture, A…
Aletho News
- Joe Biden Denounces Crack While Hunter Smokes Pipe For Breakfast July 29, 2021
- TubeShift makes it easy to find censored YouTube videos on Odysee, Rumble, BitChute and more July 29, 2021
- Keir Starmer to deliver keynote speech at pro-Israel group event July 29, 2021
- Nigeria cleric Zakzaky, wife acquitted of all charges, freed from jail July 28, 2021
- What’s Decent About Torture, Assassination, and Secret Surveillance? July 28, 2021
- New York Times reporter deletes tweets calling Trump supporters ‘enemies of the state’ July 28, 2021
- Google sues Germany over “hate speech” laws July 28, 2021
- California Governor Gavin Newsom Has a New Coronavirus Crackdown Hypocrisy Scandal July 28, 2021
- Piers Morgan Calls For Unvaccinated to be Denied Medical Treatment July 28, 2021
- French back restauranteur’s ‘free zone’ rebellion against Macron’s mandatory passes July 28, 2021
- Move Over COVID: New Drug Resistant Super Bug Reported In USA July 28, 2021
- Was Lockdown Illegal? July 28, 2021
- Who are you calling selfish, Mr Gove? July 28, 2021
- Who Watches The Watchmen? – Fauci’s “Noble Lie” Exposed July 28, 2021
- Authoritarians Drunk on Power: It Is Time to Recalibrate the Government July 28, 2021
- How a Psychic Healer Blog Convinced the Government to Fund “Long Covid” Research July 27, 2021
- UK Media Report on ‘Iranian Secret Cyber Files’ Casts More Doubt Than Confidence July 27, 2021
- Biden Gives “Five Eyes” What It Always Wanted: Access To Everyone’s Social Media July 27, 2021
OffGuardian
Richie Allen
Consent Factory
- The Propaganda War (And How to Fight It) July 19, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- BBC Says Flash Floods Getting Worse July 28, 2021
- Net Zero by 2050 is dead in the water. So what’s plan B? July 27, 2021
- Road Pricing Will Cost Motorists Dear July 27, 2021
- Boris Johnson kicks gas boiler ban into the long grass after mounting backlash July 27, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Does covid cause brain damage? July 26, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply