Joe Biden Denounces Crack While Hunter Smokes Pipe For Breakfast

Where’s the media coverage?

By Steve Watson | Summit News | July 28, 2021

A split screen video of Joe Biden speaking in favour of harsh punishments for possessing crack cocaine while his son Hunter Biden smokes a pipe for breakfast has gone viral. Meanwhile there is zero media coverage of the latest embarrassing footage to emerge.

The footage of Joe Biden dates from 1991, but has been placed alongside a newly unearthed video of Hunter Biden smoking crack after having an argument with his dead brother’s wife, who he was also reportedly having an affair with.

Here’s the side by side video:

Here’s the original Hunter Biden footage:

Many have pointed out that this footage should really be newsworthy, but there hasn’t been a peep from the establishment gatekeepers.

