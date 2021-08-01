Aletho News

That big lie from last week – that 97% of hospitalized and 99.5% of deaths occur in the unvaccinated…

… Proven a lie by CDC’s own slide deck

By Meryl Nass, MD | August 1, 2021

This is from the slide deck leaked a few days ago from CDC:

  1. I have recently been banned on Facebook (for a few days) for pouring scorn on this whole “CORONA” scam, because Mr Zukerberg doesn’t like anyone disagreeing with “Official Govt Propaganda”. And yet, that graph is further evidence that “Corona Virus” Is, in fact, Propaganda driven.
    We are deliberately, being driven insane by this utter “BOVINE EXCRETA”………

