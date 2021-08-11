Aletho News

Corbett • 08/10/2021

We are being told to trust the science. But what science? From which scientists? Join James for this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he explores the transparent lies of the “settled science” crowd and how those lies will increasingly be used to run our lives in the new biosecurity state.

SHOW NOTES:

Whistleblowers Expose Corruption in EPA Chemical Safety Office

Leaked Audio Shows Pressure to Overrule Scientists in “Hair-on-Fire” Cases

The Disappearing Male

Episode 339 – Meet Paul Ehrlich, Pseudoscience Charlatan

Stupid Conspiracy Theorists! Chemicals Aren’t Turning The Frogs GAY!!

Episode 094 – You Are Being Sterilized

Episode 121 – Know Your Toxins: BPA

Shanna Swan: ‘Most couples may have to use assisted reproduction by 2045’

Summer Reading List

Count Down: How Our Modern World Is Threatening Sperm Counts, Altering Male and Female Reproductive Development, and Imperiling the Future of the Human Race

Sperm Count Culture War

New World Next Week covers EPA whistleblowers

