“WHAT IS A WOMAN” FULL DOCUMENTARY
MATT WALSH | JUNE 3, 2022
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 7, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
“WHAT IS A WOMAN” FULL DOCUMENTARY
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
The AHA Renders Itself Obsolete With Long-Refuted Dietary Advice
This article was previously published July 5, 2017, and has been updated with new information.
By Dr. Joeph Mercola | June 6, 2022
For well over half-century, a majority of health care officials and media have warned that saturated fats are bad for your health and lead to obesity, high cholesterol and heart disease. The American Heart Association (AHA) began encouraging Americans to limit dietary fat in general and saturated fats in particular as far back as 1961.
Like its previously revised version, the current version of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food pyramid, called “MyPlate,”1 more or less eliminates fats altogether, with the exception of a small amount of low-fat or no-fat dairy. According to MyPlate, the food groups are fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy — not the three biological building blocks known as carbohydrates (fruits, vegetables, grains), protein and fats.
All the while, studies have repeatedly refuted the wisdom of these low- to no-fat recommendations. Even so, the AHA has spent the past decade issuing warnings reminiscent of the 1960s all over again. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,742,589 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen YouTube Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Israeli regime openly calls on… brianharryaustralia on WHO prepares for climate chang… brianharryaustralia on Biden Rocks the Middle Ea… brianharryaustralia on Biden Rocks the Middle Ea… brianharryaustralia on False Messaging Forever: The W… Pip on Fauci’s COVID origins co… papasha408 on Israeli regime openly calls on… aletho on Israeli regime openly calls on… jbthring on How can this government of dec… brianharryaustralia on Fauci’s COVID origins co… jbthring on Israeli regime openly calls on… brianharryaustralia on Electric transport miracle fai…
Aletho News
- “WHAT IS A WOMAN” FULL DOCUMENTARY June 8, 2022
- Ghost Shot: Pfizer quietly admits it will never manufacture original FDA approved COVID vaccines June 7, 2022
- Fauci’s COVID origins coverup spook has resurfaced to misdirect us about the origin of money pox June 7, 2022
- False Messaging Forever: The WHO’s Plan for the Future June 7, 2022
- How can this government of deceivers protect our ‘safety’? June 7, 2022
- WHO prepares for climate change emergencies June 7, 2022
- Electric transport miracle fail: Wiesbaden reintroduces diesel buses June 7, 2022
- Ireland prepares for fuel crisis and work-from-home mandates June 7, 2022
- Israeli regime openly calls on IAEA to censure Iran June 7, 2022
- Iran and IAEA relations on tenterhooks June 7, 2022
- Biden Rocks the Middle East June 7, 2022
- The American Heart Association Renders Itself Obsolete With Long-Refuted Dietary Advice June 7, 2022
- ‘Beacon of democracy’ Kiev regime’s practice of kidnapping people spirals out of control June 7, 2022
- Feudalism 2.0 (2007) June 7, 2022
- On the Darknet: Ukrainians flood Europe with NATO arms shipments June 7, 2022
- Get ready for the Gene-edited Zombies June 6, 2022
- The Permanent Pandemic June 6, 2022
- Grading the uses of the Defense Production Act during COVID Mania June 6, 2022
OffGuardian
- Ukraine War! What Is It Good For? Transformation June 7, 2022
- Dictator-in-Chief: The President’s Secret, Unchecked Powers June 7, 2022
- WATCH: 15 Things I’ve Learned in 15 Years June 6, 2022
Richie Allen
- Big Brother Watch Director Says Going Cashless Will Bring Terrible Consequences June 6, 2022
- Study Reveals That Heavy Drinkers Are Happier & Healthier In Later Life June 2, 2022
- California To Pay Reparations To Descendants Of Slaves June 1, 2022
- Supreme Court Blocks Texas Governor’s De-Platforming Law June 1, 2022
Consent Factory
- Monkeypoxmania May 25, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- US infrastructure is nowhere near ready for Biden’s electric vehicle timeline June 7, 2022
- House Republicans to introduce climate change strategy with eye on midterms June 7, 2022
- Thermal coal demand to increase to 1,500 million tonnes by 2040- India’s Coal Minister June 6, 2022
- Climate madness: British startup releases masks for cows June 5, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Bisphosphonates: pros and cons June 7, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply