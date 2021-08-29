This Week in the New Normal #4

1. VACCINE BRAND WARS?

On Friday, a UK coroner confirmed that BBC presenter Lisa Shaw, who died in May, was killed by the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine.

The media have, naturally, gone out of their way to remind their public that “vaccines are safe for most people”, and that Covid is “more likely to give you blood clots than the vaccine”. But that’s hardly surprising.

What’s really interesting is that the story made headlines at all. If the media were 100% dedicated to painting the vaccines as safe, why not just bury it completely?

The AZ brand of experimental Covid therapy has been the acceptable punching bag of the vaccine roll out. From as early as last December, the AZ shot was being described as an “also ran” compared to the products made by pfizer and Moderna.

In the spring of 2021 some countries, including Norway and the Netherlands, stopped using it completely after initial concerning reports of blood clots. The US, still, refuses to recognise those given the AZ jab as “vaccinated”. The Indian-made “Covishield” brand of the AZ shot is not recognised by the EU’s vaccine passport system.

Why is this?

Well, it could be a simple psy-op designed to create, and reinforce, faith in the system. You produce several vaccines all in the space of a year (all with equally unknown long-term effects), and then you repudiate one for “being unsafe”, and you create the illusion that a) the others are safe b) the system works and c) you honestly care about public health.

It should also be noted that the AZ shot is not an mRNA vaccine, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna jabs. So there might be an interest in bad-mouthing it, if your end goal is to study the impact of mRNA technology on humans.

In June the BBC reported that internet “influencers” were being paid to bad mouth Pfizer’s and prop-up AstraZeneca’s. The press blamed “Russian antivaxxers”, but that doesn’t make any sense at all. It was far more likely a marketing agency employed by AstraZeneca.

In fact, Facebook has already banned a UK-based marketing company that has attacked both the Pfizer AND AZ “vaccines” at different points.

And when the headlines about AstraZeneca’s product causing bloodcluts first hit, it was Pfizer that benefited, as their stock value took a jump.

All together I would say that evidence points to a behind-the-scenes catfight between big pharma companies. They’re all fighting each other for the lion’s share of their soon-to-be-mandated market.

It’s funny that, even in a plan as grand as total global control, they can’t put petty greed aside and actually co-operate, and it also tells you exactly the kind of short-term thinking psychopathic minds at work here.

2. AMAZON PAYING FOR PALM PRINTS

This is exactly what it sounds like.

Amazon is installing biometric pay points in their in-person stores, and are giving out $10 gift cards to anyone willing to have their unique palm print scanned into the system. They are pushing it as a way to pay without any physical contact, perfect for avoiding becoming infected by the “pandemic”.

But – shockingly – Amazon might not be entirely trustworthy. They have stated that the biometric data will be used to monitor shopping activity and target ads, which is bad enough, but there are myriad other applications. None of them especially reassuring. For one thing, Amazon could sell the data…to anyone.

As a precedent for that, there is the Amazon facial recognition tech, which they already sold to the US government:

Amazon’s controversial facial recognition technology, which it historically sold to police and law enforcement, was the subject of lawsuits that allege the company violated state laws that bar the use of personal biometric data without permission.

Still though, if you value your privacy as little as 10 dollars, go for it.

(And yes, we know this story is from earlier this month, but we didn’t see it ’til now, and it’s worth mentioning.)

3. JUDGE TAKES AWAY PARENTAL RIGHTS OVER “VACCINATION” STATUS

Again, exactly what it sounds like.

According to a story from Fox News local Chicago station, at a digital child support hearing over Zoom, judge James Shapiro asked the mother – Rebecca Firlit – if she had been “vaccinated”.

When Firlit answered “no”, the judge awarded full custody to the father and gave the mother zero visitation rights. She is currently not allowed to see her son until she gets “vaccinated”.

Previous to that hearing the divorced couple had shared custody. And the vaccine status of the parents had never been a bone of contention.

BONUS: DISTURBING HEADLINE OF THE WEEK

Not even a write up for this, just a picture of the front page of the Toronto Star :

…. yeah.

IT’S NOT ALL BAD…

As you no doubt know, there were more protests this week. In Ireland, Australia, New York, London and many others. There was a great protest against Covid passes in Rheims, where people set-up picnic blankets outside cafes:

People in France protest the mandatory domestic vaccine pass that is required for terraces and restaurants by having large picnics in-front of bars and restaurants.pic.twitter.com/YsunPWGpv5 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) August 26, 2021

Also, Eric Clapton released a new song about the vaccine situation:

All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the UK’s media war on parental consent, or the subtle anti-US slant appearing the press following the US’s withdrawal from Afghanistan (including renewed calls for an EU army).