VACCINATION: THEY’RE BECOMING DESPERATE
Computing Forever | August 21, 2021
Support my work here: https://computingforever.com/donate/
Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here: https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store
Source links:
https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/irish-community-mourning-tributes-paid-24786114
https://www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2021/0818/1241521-ex-waterford-united-player-roy-butler-dies-aged-23/
https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/waterford-football-community-pays-tribute-to-roy-butler-who-has-passed-awayaged-23-40766084.html
https://www.which.co.uk/news/2021/08/travel-croatia-austria-vaccine-expiry-booster/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 1, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | Canada, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, UK
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
15-year-old Palestinian boy brutally attacked by Israeli settlers
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
T-Cells Really Are The Superstars In Fighting COVID-19
British Medical Journal | Septmber 17, 2020
Thank you to Dr Doshi for raising the profile of T-cells. Incidentally, German researchers found that a staggering 81 percent of individuals had pre-existing T-cells that cross-react with SARS-CoV-2 epitopes [1].
This fits with modelling in May by Imperial College’s Professor Friston, a world authority in mathematical modelling of complex dynamic biological systems, indicating that around 80% and 50% of the German and UK populations, respectively, are resistant to COVID-19… continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,948,587 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
September 2021 M T W T F S S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
roberthstiver on ‘Blood for Blood’: On Jenin an… roberthstiver on ‘Blood for Blood’: On Jenin an… Sparrow on ‘Blood for Blood’: On Jenin an… brianharryaustralia on ‘Blood for Blood’: On Jenin an… traducteur on ‘Blood for Blood’: On Jenin an… brianharryaustralia on ‘Blood for Blood’: On Jenin an… brianharryaustralia on Afghanistan: A Tragically Stup… jbthring on China Suggests COVID-19 Could… roberthstiver on Afghanistan: A Tragically Stup… brianharryaustralia on Afghanistan: A Tragically Stup… brianharryaustralia on Where Are the Autopsies of Peo… Martillo on The Science of “Hope” – Biden…
Aletho News
- VACCINATION: THEY’RE BECOMING DESPERATE September 1, 2021
- Recent drone strikes in Afghanistan prove ‘Over-the-horizon’ is just a buzz phrase for US incompetence September 1, 2021
- Revealed, the vaccine safety alert that drugs watchdog is ignoring September 1, 2021
- ‘Blood for Blood’: On Jenin and Israel’s Fear of an Armed Palestinian Rebellion August 31, 2021
- Imposing mask mandates on red states under the guise of ‘civil rights’ will only deepen divisions August 31, 2021
- Fess Up, Washington Post, Actual Data Doesn’t Show Climate Change Made Ida Worse August 31, 2021
- Where Are the Autopsies of People Dying Post COVID Vaccine? August 31, 2021
- Always Another War August 31, 2021
- India Must Work on a ‘Common Strategy’ in Afghanistan: Germany on Delhi’s Alleged Backing of Daesh August 31, 2021
- Afghanistan: A Tragically Stupid War Comes to a Tragic End August 31, 2021
- Americans have long claimed Afghanistan helped end ‘Soviet empire’ – now it’s their turn? August 31, 2021
- China Suggests COVID-19 Could Have Been Imported Into Wuhan August 31, 2021
- T-Cells Really Are The Superstars In Fighting COVID-19 August 31, 2021
- 15-year-old Palestinian boy brutally attacked by Israeli settlers August 31, 2021
- Spokesman: Taliban seeks political system approved by all Afghan people August 31, 2021
- The Greatest Scientific Fraud Of All Time — Part XXVIII August 30, 2021
- Who would kill children to save the planet? August 30, 2021
- Amazon, “Economic Terrorism” and the Destruction of Competition and Livelihoods August 30, 2021
OffGuardian
- WATCH: Research Resources You Should Know About August 31, 2021
- Amazon, “Economic Terrorism” and the Destruction of Competition and Livelihoods August 30, 2021
- This Week in the New Normal #4 August 29, 2021
Richie Allen
- The Richie Allen Show Is Back! August 31, 2021
- The Richie Allen Show Will Return On Tuesday August 31st August 23, 2021
- PayPal Closed The Richie Allen Show Account Without Warning Or Reason August 18, 2021
- Live Comment 31st Aug August 14, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Propaganda War (Part II) August 13, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- The Impact of CO2, H2O and Other “Greenhouse Gases” on Equilibrium Earth Temperatures August 31, 2021
- Was Hurricane Ida Really A Cat 4? August 31, 2021
- Ramblin’ Bob Ward August 30, 2021
- Has Bob Ward Heard Of The AMO? August 30, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- The optimal diet for longevity and weight loss? August 29, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply