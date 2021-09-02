La Résistance: French Create Their Own Makeshift Restaurant Again to Protest Vax Passports

Reims demonstrators return in greater numbers

Another example has emerged of French people creating their own makeshift outdoor restaurant in protest against the country’s vaccine passport system.

Video footage out of Reims shows large numbers of people, including many families, camped out on the street enjoying picnics in defiance of the new rule, which bans the unvaccinated from entering bars, cafes or restaurants.

#Reims ce 1er Septembre un géant Pique Nique à la Place d’Erlon, Une autre façon de se faire librement plaisir! J'ai de la peine pr les restaurateurs d'en face qui exigent le #PassSanitaire #Manifs4septembre #Macron pic.twitter.com/Ekln6QV8KB — LE GÉNÉRAL Officiel 💎 (@LE_GENERAL_OFF) September 1, 2021

Vaccine passports are also being used to prevent people who haven’t been jabbed from using public transport and accessing a multitude of other venues.

The sit down protest took place at Place d’Erlon, near to restaurants that demonstrators are unable to enter because they haven’t taken the clot shot.

This is the second time the protest has taken place in this location, although this time the numbers appear to be even larger.

French citizens boycott V passports by eating right in front of nearly empty, vaxx-only bars and restaurants. ✊ pic.twitter.com/IMRzJEa0x7 — Chrissy 🌸 🌸🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@Chrissy_2697) August 25, 2021

As we highlighted last month, anger at the vax pass system is running so rampant that many businesses are refusing to enforce it.

Former Google software engineer Mike Hearn revealed how compliance with the new rules was minimal as he was able to enter numerous venues without showing proof of vaccination or a valid negative test.

This contrasted with the early days of the introduction of the program, during which police were seen patrolling cafes demanding to see people’s medical papers.