Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots: EU Database of Adverse Reactions

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | September 3, 2021

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 23,252 fatalities, and 2,189,537 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through August 28, 2021 there are 23,252 deaths and 2,189,537 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,076,917) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through August 28, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 11,266 deathand 900,032 injuries to 28/08/2021

  • 24,626   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 152 deaths
  • 24,450   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,683 deaths
  • 236        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 19 deaths
  • 11,949   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 641        Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 14,081   Eye disorders incl. 27 deaths
  • 80,253   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 478 deaths
  • 236,236 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,176 deaths
  • 1,001     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 53 deaths
  • 9,767     Immune system disorders incl. 62 deaths
  • 30,314   Infections and infestations incl. 1,101 deaths
  • 11,643   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 173 deaths
  • 22,593   Investigations incl. 360 deaths
  • 6,702     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 201 deaths
  • 119,503 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 142 deaths
  • 702        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 60 deaths
  • 159,148 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,242 deaths
  • 1,057     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 33 deaths
  • 158        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 16,281   Psychiatric disorders incl. 150 deaths
  • 3,070     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 187 deaths
  • 14,312   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 40,048   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,330 deaths
  • 43,727   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 99 deaths
  • 1,605     Social circumstances incl. 14 deaths
  • 770        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 30 deaths
  • 25,159   Vascular disorders incl. 477 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 6,029 deathand 254,648 injuries to 28/08/2021

  • 4,952     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 56 deaths
  • 7,573     Cardiac disorders incl. 646 deaths
  • 103        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death
  • 3,189     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 202        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 3,970     Eye disorders incl. 14 deaths
  • 22,184   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 222 deaths
  • 68,484   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2364 deaths
  • 425        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 24 deaths
  • 2,159     Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 7,591     Infections and infestations incl. 385 deaths
  • 5,540     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 113 deaths
  • 5,006     Investigations incl. 115 deaths
  • 2,478     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 136 deaths
  • 31,975   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 121 deaths
  • 311        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 35 deaths
  • 45,022   Nervous system disorders incl. 609 deaths
  • 497        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 5 deaths
  • 51           Product issues
  • 4,940     Psychiatric disorders incl. 105 deaths
  • 1,510     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 103 deaths
  • 2,685     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 11,165   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 582 deaths
  • 13,810   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 51 deaths
  • 1,093     Social circumstances incl. 25 deaths
  • 827        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 67 deaths
  • 6,906     Vascular disorders incl. 234 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca4,991 deathand 965,095 injuries to 28/08/2021

  • 11,578   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 203 deaths
  • 16,203   Cardiac disorders incl. 583 deaths
  • 152        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 11,275   Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 489        Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 17,011   Eye disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 94,956   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 252 deaths
  • 253,946 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,220 deaths
  • 812        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 48 deaths
  • 3,901     Immune system disorders incl. 22 deaths
  • 24,029   Infections and infestations incl. 316 deaths
  • 10,935   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 139 deaths
  • 21,159   Investigations incl. 110 deaths
  • 11,489   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 67 deaths
  • 146,103 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 69 deaths
  • 498        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 15 deaths
  • 201,405 Nervous system disorders incl. 793 deaths
  • 420        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths
  • 152        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 18,212   Psychiatric disorders incl. 43 deaths
  • 3,545     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 46 deaths
  • 12,688   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
  • 33,846   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 602 deaths
  • 44,417   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 35 deaths
  • 1,253     Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,099     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 21 deaths
  • 23,522   Vascular disorders incl. 361 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson966 deaths and 69 762 injuries to 28/08/2021

  • 644        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 27 deaths
  • 1,108     Cardiac disorders incl. 110 deaths
  • 25           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 485        Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 37           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 931        Eye disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 6,462     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 44 deaths
  • 18,312   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 239 deaths
  • 90           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 283        Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 1,471     Infections and infestations incl. 47 deaths
  • 645        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 12 deaths
  • 3,683     Investigations incl. 62 deaths
  • 392        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 19 deaths
  • 11,232   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 22 deaths
  • 30           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
  • 14,569   Nervous system disorders incl. 118 deaths
  • 25           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 18           Product issues
  • 905        Psychiatric disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 254        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 629        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 2,411     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 84 deaths
  • 2,138     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 192        Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
  • 522        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 35 deaths
  • 2,269     Vascular disorders incl. 95 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

More COVID Shots on the Way

In spite of all these recorded injuries and deaths, most countries around the world are now preparing to roll out a 3rd Pfizer “booster” shot, as well as authorizing the COVID shots for young children, under the age of 12.

While the alleged COVID-19 “virus” has almost NO impact on deaths among young people, tragically, we cannot say the same for these experimental shots.

September 3, 2021 - Posted by | Aletho News | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |