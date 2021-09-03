23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots: EU Database of Adverse Reactions

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 23,252 fatalities, and 2,189,537 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through August 28, 2021 there are 23,252 deaths and 2,189,537 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,076,917) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through August 28, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 11,266 deaths and 900,032 injuries to 28/08/2021

24,626 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 152 deaths

24,450 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,683 deaths

236 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 19 deaths

11,949 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths

641 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

14,081 Eye disorders incl. 27 deaths

80,253 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 478 deaths

236,236 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,176 deaths

1,001 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 53 deaths

9,767 Immune system disorders incl. 62 deaths

30,314 Infections and infestations incl. 1,101 deaths

11,643 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 173 deaths

22,593 Investigations incl. 360 deaths

6,702 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 201 deaths

119,503 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 142 deaths

702 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 60 deaths

159,148 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,242 deaths

1,057 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 33 deaths

158 Product issues incl. 1 death

16,281 Psychiatric disorders incl. 150 deaths

3,070 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 187 deaths

14,312 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

40,048 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,330 deaths

43,727 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 99 deaths

1,605 Social circumstances incl. 14 deaths

770 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 30 deaths

25,159 Vascular disorders incl. 477 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 6,029 deaths and 254,648 injuries to 28/08/2021

4,952 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 56 deaths

7,573 Cardiac disorders incl. 646 deaths

103 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death

3,189 Ear and labyrinth disorders

202 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

3,970 Eye disorders incl. 14 deaths

22,184 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 222 deaths

68,484 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2364 deaths

425 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 24 deaths

2,159 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths

7,591 Infections and infestations incl. 385 deaths

5,540 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 113 deaths

5,006 Investigations incl. 115 deaths

2,478 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 136 deaths

31,975 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 121 deaths

311 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 35 deaths

45,022 Nervous system disorders incl. 609 deaths

497 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 5 deaths

51 Product issues

4,940 Psychiatric disorders incl. 105 deaths

1,510 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 103 deaths

2,685 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

11,165 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 582 deaths

13,810 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 51 deaths

1,093 Social circumstances incl. 25 deaths

827 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 67 deaths

6,906 Vascular disorders incl. 234 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 4,991 deaths and 965,095 injuries to 28/08/2021

11,578 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 203 deaths

16,203 Cardiac disorders incl. 583 deaths

152 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths

11,275 Ear and labyrinth disorders

489 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

17,011 Eye disorders incl. 20 deaths

94,956 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 252 deaths

253,946 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,220 deaths

812 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 48 deaths

3,901 Immune system disorders incl. 22 deaths

24,029 Infections and infestations incl. 316 deaths

10,935 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 139 deaths

21,159 Investigations incl. 110 deaths

11,489 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 67 deaths

146,103 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 69 deaths

498 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 15 deaths

201,405 Nervous system disorders incl. 793 deaths

420 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths

152 Product issues incl. 1 death

18,212 Psychiatric disorders incl. 43 deaths

3,545 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 46 deaths

12,688 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

33,846 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 602 deaths

44,417 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 35 deaths

1,253 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,099 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 21 deaths

23,522 Vascular disorders incl. 361 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 966 deaths and 69 762 injuries to 28/08/2021

644 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 27 deaths

1,108 Cardiac disorders incl. 110 deaths

25 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

485 Ear and labyrinth disorders

37 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

931 Eye disorders incl. 4 deaths

6,462 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 44 deaths

18,312 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 239 deaths

90 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 8 deaths

283 Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths

1,471 Infections and infestations incl. 47 deaths

645 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 12 deaths

3,683 Investigations incl. 62 deaths

392 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 19 deaths

11,232 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 22 deaths

30 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths

14,569 Nervous system disorders incl. 118 deaths

25 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

18 Product issues

905 Psychiatric disorders incl. 10 deaths

254 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 9 deaths

629 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

2,411 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 84 deaths

2,138 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 4 deaths

192 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths

522 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 35 deaths

2,269 Vascular disorders incl. 95 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

More COVID Shots on the Way

In spite of all these recorded injuries and deaths, most countries around the world are now preparing to roll out a 3rd Pfizer “booster” shot, as well as authorizing the COVID shots for young children, under the age of 12.

While the alleged COVID-19 “virus” has almost NO impact on deaths among young people, tragically, we cannot say the same for these experimental shots.