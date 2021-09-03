How (and why) Israel changed what “fully vaccinated” means

Israel has been at the forefront of the vaccination push ever since November 2020, when they signed agreements with Pfizer to run what were essentially medical experiments on their civilian population.

They were the first country to roll out the Pfizer vaccine. They were the first country to try out the (since abandoned) “Green passes” system of medical segregation. And now they’re the first country to change the terms of the “get vaccinated and get your freedom back” contract.

That’s right. Just as “three weeks to flatten the curve” turned into around 18-months (and counting), “double jabbed” is now evolving into “triple jabbed”.

To quote Dr Salman Zarka, Israel’s “coronavirus czar”:

We are updating what it means to be vaccinated,”

So, there you have it. In Israel, officially, those who have been injected with two doses of Pfizer’s so-called vaccine are no longer counted as vaccinated.

What does this mean?

Well, first of all, it means all those “vaccinated” people can kiss their recently acquired freedoms goodbye, unless they’re willing to get at least one more booster.

According to the Wall Street Journal [paywalled article]:

Holders of Israel’s vaccine passports must get a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within six months of their second dose, or lose the so-called green pass that allows them more freedom.”

It should also be noted that the third booster is not considered the last. The Israeli Ministry of Health “has not ruled out further boosters in the future” and the third shot will only extend the “vaccinated” status for six months, not permanently.

So, essentially, the precedent has been set that your freedoms are the state’s to take away on a whim. And, if you comply, they will simply use your compliance as an excuse to take even greater liberties (pun very much intended).

Israel has been the Petri dish for this since the beginning. If it works there, expect the “booster shot requirement” to be instituted in other countries all over the world fairly quickly.

To all the people who have taken the vaccine, and are now realising they may have done something foolish. Sorry, but we did try to warn you this would happen.

Financially speaking, this is yet another boon in a golden year for Pfizer, who can now ship even more doses of their experimental and unnecessary gene therapy to people who are literally legally obliged to use it. If you don’t want to take the jab, just take some of Pfizer’s new magic anti-Covid pills instead.

So don’t worry about the death of freedom and democracy in the name of an almost-completely-harmless disease. At least the Pfizer shareholders can afford that second private island and golden costumes for their human chess sets.

However, the predictable seizure of freedoms, and obvious financial motives behind it, aren’t even the worst part.

The potentially far more cynical part comes later. In three months or so, when the flu season hits, and the elderly and infirm start dying, as they do every winter.

It won’t be called “flu season”, of course. It will be all be classified as “Covid”. Combined with this new definition of “vaccinated”, the “fourth wave” or the “sigma variant” (or whatever they call it) could now be used to produce a whole new manipulated statistic.

Think about it: Every Israeli citizen who gets sick and/or dies, after being double jabbed but not triple jabbed, will be officially labelled “not fully vaccinated”.

They could therefore claim that Covid is primarily affecting “unvaccinated people”, even if the majority of people getting sick have had two doses of Pfizers mRNA cocktail.

Just as they used linguistic tricks to turn “deaths from any cause” into “Covid deaths”, and “asymptomatic positive tests” into “Covid cases”, they have now created a loophole to turn “vaccinated people” who get sick into “unvaccinated people”.

Worse still, it’s possible that, over the coming winter, people who have been “vaccinated” may die at an even greater rate than normal.

If the theory that the mRNA vaccines may cause antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) proves correct, a lot of people could be killed by viruses this winter as a direct result of being “vaccinated”… and then be used as evidence to prop up the idea of “vaccine effectiveness”.

In twenty months of obvious scientific malpractice, data manipulation, statistical dishonesty, and full-on linguistic reversal… we may be about to see the worst lie of all.

This is all supposition at this point, of course. But for anyone out there thinking “they would never do that”, I remind you that a man was counted as Covid death after shooting himself in the head. There is literally no bar so low that the powers-that-be couldn’t limbo under it.

Even if time proves my theory wrong, the solid, admitted reality of the booster-shot system is bad enough. Freedom forever under a dangling sword of Damocles, and yet another assault on language as part of a years-long campaign to rob our very words of meaning.

And while all this may seem incredibly cynical, if you haven’t become incredibly cynical in the last two years, then you weren’t paying attention.