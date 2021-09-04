DR. ROGER HODKINSON: “IT’S ALL BEEN A PACK OF LIES”
Watch at Bitchute
Bonus video:
DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: 5 THINGS ABOUT COVID THAT THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO HEAR
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 4, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Red Alert: False Flag Incoming!
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Official 9/11 story crumbling, Washington blames Saudis
By Michael Rivero | What Really Happened | January 7, 2014
The official story of 9-11 is collapsing almost as fast as the Obamacare website. Most Americans are now well aware of the strange collapse of WTC Building 7, the video that captures the sound of the actual explosion that initiates the collapse of WTC7, the very strange behavior of the Secret Service as President Bush read about goats at Booker Elementary School. We have all seen the photographs that confirm the remains of demolition “cutter charges” in the remains of the towers. And we all know how the BBC reported that Building 7 collapsed 26 minutes before it actually happened. indicating a script was being followed (but alas, not carefully enough).
With the official story in free fall, Americans are wondering just who did this heinous deed. With the US Government itself the prime suspect, many are asking if the US Government had help from an outside nation, one with a long track record of world-changing dirty tricks. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,957,493 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Ivermectin Metaanalysis brianharryaustralia on Lawmakers pave way for $1.2 tr… brianharryaustralia on Lawmakers pave way for $1.2 tr… roberthstiver on Lawmakers pave way for $1.2 tr… michael on How (and why) Israel changed w… traducteur on How (and why) Israel changed w… wteach64 on North Korea turns away 3mn dos… wteach64 on Pro Forma Legal Letter For Par… brianharryaustralia on Top Misinformation Article Att… brianharryaustralia on Putin doesn’t have online acco… roberthstiver on Putin doesn’t have online acco… roberthstiver on North Korea turns away 3mn dos…
Aletho News
- DR. ROGER HODKINSON: “IT’S ALL BEEN A PACK OF LIES” September 4, 2021
- Ivermectin Metaanalysis September 4, 2021
- CDC: Teens Injected with COVID Shots have 7.5 X More Deaths, 15 X More Disabilities, 44 X More Hospitalizations than All FDA Approved Vaccines in 2021 September 4, 2021
- The complications from sex reassignment surgery are horrific – but in today’s world, we can’t talk about this September 4, 2021
- Lawmakers pave way for $1.2 trillion in new military spending over next 10 years September 3, 2021
- 23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots: EU Database of Adverse Reactions September 3, 2021
- FDA Fast-Tracks RSV mRNA ‘Vaccine’ September 3, 2021
- Tories collaborate with Sturgeon to impose vaccine passports on Scotland September 3, 2021
- How (and why) Israel changed what “fully vaccinated” means September 3, 2021
- Red Alert: False Flag Incoming! September 3, 2021
- Crocodile Tears for Women’s Rights in Afghanistan September 2, 2021
- Putin doesn’t have online accounts & thinks there are better uses of his time than posting on Twitter or Facebook September 2, 2021
- Pro Forma Legal Letter For Parents of 12-15 Year-Olds Who Don’t Want Them to Get Jabbed September 2, 2021
- North Korea turns away 3mn doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine – UNICEF September 2, 2021
- Top Misinformation Article Attributed to Chicago Tribune September 2, 2021
- La Résistance: French Create Their Own Makeshift Restaurant Again to Protest Vax Passports September 2, 2021
- Named, shamed and fined – the maskless marauders September 2, 2021
- Research Resources You Should Know About – #SolutionsWatch September 2, 2021
OffGuardian
- The Covidian Cult (Part III) September 3, 2021
- How (and why) Israel changed what “fully vaccinated” means September 2, 2021
- A Message to the EU: Address the Real Public Health Crisis by Banning Glyphosate September 2, 2021
Richie Allen
- One Third Of Footballers Have No Plans To Get Jabbed September 2, 2021
- A New Covid Variant Arrives In Time For Winter – How Convenient September 1, 2021
- Every Pub In Britain Should Ban GMB Host Susanna Reid September 1, 2021
- Former Health Boss Says A Bad Flu Season Will Cripple The NHS September 1, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Covidian Cult (Part III) September 2, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Ida Brings Flooding to New York September 4, 2021
- China warns US: Back off or we’ll sink climate cooperation September 3, 2021
- Drax To Face Court Over Wood Dust Pollution September 3, 2021
- Gales, Heavy Rainfall, Floods–August 1971 September 3, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- The optimal diet for longevity and weight loss? August 29, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply