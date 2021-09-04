Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

DR. ROGER HODKINSON: “IT’S ALL BEEN A PACK OF LIES”

Watch at Bitchute

Bonus video:

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: 5 THINGS ABOUT COVID THAT THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO HEAR

September 4, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |