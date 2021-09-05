WHAT’S GOING ON IN JAPAN? – QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT
Corbett • 09/03/2021
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
It’s been a while since Questions For Corbett tackled everyone’s burning question: So what’s going on in Japan, anyway? From states of emergency to ivermectin to tainted vaccines to boring old Japanese politics, today James gives you the latest updates from the Land of the Rising Sun.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds.com / Odysee or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES
How is Japan Reacting to the Crisis? – Questions For Corbett #057
How is Japan Reacting NOW? – Questions For Corbett #061
Gov’t considers extending state of emergency by 2 weeks
Tokyo governor says lockdown in Japan is ‘impossible’
Upper House passes bills allowing fines for defying antivirus steps
Restaurant chain sues Tokyo government over COVID hour curbs
Japanese restaurant chain sees shares tumble after short-lived Gamestop-style rally
Japan to introduce “vaccine passports” for international travel
Japan’s vaccine passport to initially be valid in five countries
Japan’s vaccine passports: Here’s what you need to know
1.6m Moderna doses withdrawn in Japan over contamination
Japan probes two deaths after jabs from tainted Moderna batch
Contaminants found in more Moderna COVID vaccine in Japan
Foreign matter in Moderna COVID vaccine identified as stainless metal
Japan health minister says Moderna vaccine contaminants likely from needle stick
Parasite-killing drug ivermectin heads into coronavirus trials
Ivermectin not approved for COVID use in Japan (Aug 4)
「今こそイベルメクチンを使え」東京都医師会の尾崎治夫会長が語ったその効能
The Tokyo Olympics are rigged to fail. Why hasn’t the media noticed?
Suga says he intends to resign
FOCUS: Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan may prompt China to value Japan
Japan seeks record military spending in 2022 to counter Chinese influence
Odysee channel translating independent media into Japanese
Japanese coronavirus truth page
Japanese truth bitchute channel
