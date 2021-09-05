Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

WHAT’S GOING ON IN JAPAN? – QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

Corbett • 09/03/2021

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

It’s been a while since Questions For Corbett tackled everyone’s burning question: So what’s going on in Japan, anyway? From states of emergency to ivermectin to tainted vaccines to boring old Japanese politics, today James gives you the latest updates from the Land of the Rising Sun.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds.com / Odysee or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES

How is Japan Reacting to the Crisis? – Questions For Corbett #057

How is Japan Reacting NOW? – Questions For Corbett #061

Gov’t considers extending state of emergency by 2 weeks

Tokyo governor says lockdown in Japan is ‘impossible’

Upper House passes bills allowing fines for defying antivirus steps

Restaurant chain sues Tokyo government over COVID hour curbs

Japanese restaurant chain sees shares tumble after short-lived Gamestop-style rally

Global-Dining, Inc.7625.T

Japan to introduce “vaccine passports” for international travel

Japan’s vaccine passport to initially be valid in five countries

Japan’s vaccine passports: Here’s what you need to know

1.6m Moderna doses withdrawn in Japan over contamination

Japan probes two deaths after jabs from tainted Moderna batch

モデルナワクチン、新たに異物　使用中止と別の製造番号―沖縄

Contaminants found in more Moderna COVID vaccine in Japan

Foreign matter in Moderna COVID vaccine identified as stainless metal

Japan health minister says Moderna vaccine contaminants likely from needle stick

Parasite-killing drug ivermectin heads into coronavirus trials

Ivermectin not approved for COVID use in Japan (Aug 4)

「今こそイベルメクチンを使え」東京都医師会の尾崎治夫会長が語ったその効能

The Tokyo Olympics are rigged to fail. Why hasn’t the media noticed?

Suga says he intends to resign

FOCUS: Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan may prompt China to value Japan

Japan seeks record military spending in 2022 to counter Chinese influence

Odysee channel translating independent media into Japanese

Japanese coronavirus truth page

Japanese truth bitchute channel

Japanese flyers/materials about coronavirus

September 5, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »