Australia Sen. Malcolm Roberts: Big Pharma, Big Tech, & Big Gov ‘have blood on their hands’ for suppressing Ivermectin

September 2, 2021

Straight talking Australian Senator who is also a doctor calls out Big Pharma for taking over government Officials. If Ivermectin is witheld from the people as a treatment “they have blood on their hands.”

