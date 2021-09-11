All 9/11 New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato
Corbett • 09/10/2021
Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: 20 Years After 9/11, Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Still Awaits Trial
Pentagon, CIA Likely Approved “Zero Dark Thirty” Torture Scenes (Dec. 20, 2012)
Khalid Sheikh Mohammad: 2021 Trial Date Set for “Architect of 9/11”
‘Rectal Hydration’: Inside the CIA’s Interrogation of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
Newly Released DOJ Memos Support Account of Torture of KSM’s Children Using Insects
https://hcgroups.wordpress.com/2009/04/17/newly-released-doj-memos-offer-support-for-account-of-torture-of-ksm%E2%80%99s-children-using-insects/
MSNBC: Key 9/11 Commission Report Testimony Based on Torture
http://911blogger.com/news/2008-02-01/msnbc-key-911-commission-report-testimony-based-torture
State Bank On 9/11 Terrorists’ Hit List
https://www.seattlepi.com/national/article/State-bank-on-9-11-terrorists-hit-list-1231205.php
CIA Confirms 12 Destroyed Videotapes Depicted ‘Enhanced Interrogation Methods’
https://washingtonindependent.com/32891/cia-confirms-12-destroyed-videotapes-depicted-enhanced-interrogation-methods/
Ali Soufan’s The Black Banners (Declassified): How Torture Derailed War on Terror After 9/11
https://www.centeronnationalsecurity.org/ali-soufans-the-black-banners-declassified-how-torture-derailed-the-war-on-terror-after-9/11
Story #2: Biden Signs Executive Order to Declassify Some 9/11 Documents
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/sep/3/biden-signs-executive-order-declassify-some-911-do/
U.S. Signals It Will Release Some Still-Secret Files on Saudi Arabia and 9/11
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1656-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/
New Book From Kevin Fenton: Disconnecting The Dots: How 9/11 Was Allowed To Happen
http://911blogger.com/news/2010-01-04/new-book-kevin-fenton-disconnecting-dots-how-911-was-allowed-happen
Story #3: Spike Lee Re-Edits 9/11 Docuseries to Exclude Victim’s Families Questions
NYT: Spike Lee, Exultant at the ‘Epicenter’
Spike Lee Has Made Fake Woke Ads for Nike, Taco Bell, Converse and Kaepernick for 30 Years
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spike_Lee#Commercials
Families Issue Statement Over MSM Smear Job: “We are not conspiracy theorists… We are family members seeking the truth about the murder of our loved ones.”
https://twitter.com/AE911Truth/status/1431423906749972489
Screening of New 9/11 Drama ‘The Unspeakable’ to Feature Post-Show Q&A With Family Members
https://twitter.com/AE911Truth/status/1435112366711083021
Media Monarchy’s RSS Feed Experiencing Technical Difficulties on iTunes
https://mediamonarchy.com/feed
