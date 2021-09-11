Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

All 9/11 New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato

Corbett • 09/10/2021

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6lkD1fBl5OOj/

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee or Download the mp4

Story #1: 20 Years After 9/11, Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Still Awaits Trial

https://archive.ph/NixUf

Pentagon, CIA Likely Approved “Zero Dark Thirty” Torture Scenes (Dec. 20, 2012)

https://archive.is/9kUWr

Khalid Sheikh Mohammad: 2021 Trial Date Set for “Architect of 9/11”

https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1476-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/

‘Rectal Hydration’: Inside the CIA’s Interrogation of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

https://archive.is/NzSNb

Newly Released DOJ Memos Support Account of Torture of KSM’s Children Using Insects

https://hcgroups.wordpress.com/2009/04/17/newly-released-doj-memos-offer-support-for-account-of-torture-of-ksm%E2%80%99s-children-using-insects/

MSNBC: Key 9/11 Commission Report Testimony Based on Torture

http://911blogger.com/news/2008-02-01/msnbc-key-911-commission-report-testimony-based-torture

State Bank On 9/11 Terrorists’ Hit List

https://www.seattlepi.com/national/article/State-bank-on-9-11-terrorists-hit-list-1231205.php

CIA Confirms 12 Destroyed Videotapes Depicted ‘Enhanced Interrogation Methods’

https://washingtonindependent.com/32891/cia-confirms-12-destroyed-videotapes-depicted-enhanced-interrogation-methods/

Ali Soufan’s The Black Banners (Declassified): How Torture Derailed War on Terror After 9/11

https://www.centeronnationalsecurity.org/ali-soufans-the-black-banners-declassified-how-torture-derailed-the-war-on-terror-after-9/11

Story #2: Biden Signs Executive Order to Declassify Some 9/11 Documents

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/sep/3/biden-signs-executive-order-declassify-some-911-do/

U.S. Signals It Will Release Some Still-Secret Files on Saudi Arabia and 9/11

https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1656-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/

New Book From Kevin Fenton: Disconnecting The Dots: How 9/11 Was Allowed To Happen

http://911blogger.com/news/2010-01-04/new-book-kevin-fenton-disconnecting-dots-how-911-was-allowed-happen

Story #3: Spike Lee Re-Edits 9/11 Docuseries to Exclude Victim’s Families Questions

https://archive.is/V9ZJd

NYT: Spike Lee, Exultant at the ‘Epicenter’

https://archive.is/hi6K2

Spike Lee Has Made Fake Woke Ads for Nike, Taco Bell, Converse and Kaepernick for 30 Years

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spike_Lee#Commercials

Families Issue Statement Over MSM Smear Job: “We are not conspiracy theorists… We are family members seeking the truth about the murder of our loved ones.”

https://twitter.com/AE911Truth/status/1431423906749972489

Screening of New 9/11 Drama ‘The Unspeakable’ to Feature Post-Show Q&A With Family Members

https://twitter.com/AE911Truth/status/1435112366711083021

Media Monarchy’s RSS Feed Experiencing Technical Difficulties on iTunes

https://mediamonarchy.com/feed

Become a member of Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join) to help support independent media. Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order to:

Media Monarchy

c/o James Evan Pilato

P.O. Box 22486

Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.

September 11, 2021 - Posted by | False Flag Terrorism, Subjugation - Torture, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »