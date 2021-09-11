You’re Next! Roll up your sleeve. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat…

What can I say? A demented President and widely disliked Veep are unlikely to be making decisions in Washington. We do not know who or what is making the decisions. The media and public personas all know this to be true, but no one speaks a word of it.

We have vaccines that barely work the way vaccines are supposed to. The media and anyone who chooses to look at the subject know this to be true, but never say so directly.

We have public health officials who contradict themselves and make fools of themselves on a regular basis, but no one in the media points this out.

When the government insisted on secret vaccine contracts, signed deals for purchases of 8 doses per person, chose the military to manage the program, and chose Moncef Slaoui to run the program, surely you had an inkling that something bad was happening?

What does Wikipedia say about Slaoui?

In April 2013, he co-wrote a paper with several other GSK heads that introduced the term “electroceutical” to broadly encompass medical devices that use electrical, mechanical, or light stimulation to affect electrical signaling in relevant tissue types.[18] Over the next several years, he attempted to sell a public audience on GSK’s development of bioelectronic medicine, with appearances on YouTube[19] and at futurist conferences… In 2016 he was named to the inaugural board of directors of Galvani Bioelectronics, the joint venture between GSK and Alphabet Corporation subsidiary Verily Life Sciences.

When cities started encouraging 12-17 year olds to get vaccinated in spite of parental opposition, and provided instructions on how to do so, even in some cases paying cab fare, no one in the media raised an eyebrow.

The US government, and others, are desperate to get us vaccinated, and desperate to get additional doses into us. We don’t know why. We don’t know what exactly is in these vials. We don’t know what their plans are.

But we are blind, deaf, and extremely dumb if we think it is for our health.

At which point do you say enough is enough? The bulldozers are already here.