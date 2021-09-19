Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Britain’s “Diverse and Reliable” Electricity System

By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | September 19, 2021

According to Kwasi Kwarteng, we have a diverse and reliable electricity system:

image

image

Well, we used to anyway!

The chart below sums up exactly how we and Europe got into the mess we are now in:

 image

BP Energy Review

Because coal power capacity has been squeezed out of the system, we are now ultra reliant on natural gas when renewables fail to deliver, with the inevitable impact on power prices which we are now seeing.

Meanwhile if the government is serious in getting energy prices back down, I would suggest the following actions should be taken immediately:

  • Abolish carbon pricing forthwith
  • Support the opening of new oil and gas fields in the North Sea
  • Impose an Intermittency Tax on wind and solar farms, so that they carry the full cost of intermittency, instead of the consumer.
  • Take action to increase the UK’s natural gas storage capacity
  • Abandon all spending plans for Net Zero, allowing money to be returned to taxpayers or energy users.

These actions would have an immediate impact on energy prices, as well as providing longer term energy security at little or no cost to the Exchequer.

September 19, 2021 - Posted by | Economics |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |