‘Humanity is doomed!’ Young people stressed over climate change

Almost half of 16-25 year olds admit their ‘feelings’ about climate change negatively impact their daily lives. Perhaps they should try getting one first, with some personal challenges and goals on which to focus.

According to a recently published climate change attitude survey of 10,000 young people aged 16-25 in 10 countries, 75% feel that the future is frightening and 65% figure that governments are failing young people, with only 33% believing that governments are protecting them, the planet and future generations.

Just over half of respondents also feel that humanity is doomed. But despite this overwhelming negative outlook on life, only [???] 39% are hesitant to have kids.

Because the situation is clearly not bad enough to warrant derailing one’s own selfish personal desires. It’s only concerning enough to whine about it, distracting yourself with millennia-old planetary shifts that you (like governments) have no control over – unlike your own daily life.

“This study paints a horrific picture of widespread climate anxiety in our children and young people. It suggests for the first time that high levels of psychological distress in youth is linked to government inaction,” noted the study’s co-author, Caroline Hickman of the University of Bath and the Climate Psychology Alliance. “Our children’s anxiety is a completely rational reaction given the inadequate responses to climate change they are seeing from governments. What more do governments need to hear to take action?”

Exactly how many more Ponzi schemes do they want governments to create to relieve people of their money and freedom?

So what kind of picture does all this paint? One of overreliance on nanny-state government, a lack of critical thought amid constant eco-propaganda in the mainstream media, an inability to function outside the comfort of one’s own safe space, and the clear absence of any real-life adversity.

These kids have bought into a government-peddled fairy tale. Decades worth of nonstop state propaganda has brainwashed them into believing the ridiculous notion that if you give them enough of your parents’ hard-earned money, governments will be able to control the Earth’s thermostat. The lack of return on investment is a win-win for the authorities, who will blame their poor results on the fact that they just need even more of your money, or need to impose new systems of behavioral control on citizens, in order to better address climate change.

The alternative would be to accept that there are things we simply can’t control in life – like climate cycles – and that we just have to adapt and carry on.

That the overwhelming majority of youth feel that the future is frightening, with 56% concluding that “humanity is doomed,” is proof that life has apparently become too easy and these youngsters haven’t faced enough adversity to be able to relativize issues they face and adapt to become more resilient people.

The panic promoted by governments and their special interest handmaidens supersedes ground-truth reality and focuses on some future apocalypse because creating a frightened citizenry fosters increased dependence on government to solve the problem, while providing a pretext for further transfer of funding from people’s productive labor to the coffers of the ruling class.

In turn, these funds are then distributed to privatized entities handpicked by the state – often with cronies at the helm – under the guise of “solving” the problem. It’s the classic model used in defense contracting to “solve” the problem of endless warfare.

Young people used to have a healthy distrust of government. Now, they buy into governments’ framing of issues on everything from the climate to Covid-19. If you don’t trust the state to begin with – relying primarily instead on your own instincts, observations, and critical thinking – then you’re much more able to judge for yourself whether the government is manipulating you.

If young people looked around and realized that life really isn’t that bad, and is rife with modern comforts and conveniences compared with those enjoyed by previous generations, they’d be more satisfied and less anxious.

How many of the youth surveyed have had the experience of fighting on the frontline of a war, or have lived through a famine or an actual plague (no, Covid still doesn’t count)? A quick trip through the cemeteries of the landing beaches of World War II in Normandy would be a wake-up call to teenagers who think that life is tough because it was really hot in some places this summer and the government isn’t doing enough about it.

Get a bloody air conditioner already and stop whining.