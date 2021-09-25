Aletho News

Iraqi Government Rejects “Normalization” Conference Held in Erbil

Al-Manar | September 25, 2021

The Iraqi government highlighted its rejection of the conference held by some tribal figures in Erbil city in Kurdistan for advocating the normalization of ties with the Israeli enemy.

The Iraqi government also stressed that the tribal figures who attended the conference did not represent the cities they came from, adding that the assembly was aimed at stirring sectarian sedition amid the national preparations for the upcoming public elections.

The government further indicated that normalization is constitutionally, legally and politically rejected in Iraq, reiterating support to the Palestinian cause and rights in face of the Israeli aggression.

  1. Thank goodness for this good news that the Iraqi government has not bowed to the Zionist Dictatorship, even after such heavy losses of life, buildings, infrastructure, defences, wealth and heritage orchestrated by that ruthless criminal entity, and that it pledges continued support for the beleaguered Palestinians in their stolen and war-torn country.

    Like

    Comment by jbthring | September 25, 2021 | Reply


