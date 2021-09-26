Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

FLORIDA’S RADICAL NEW COVID PLAN

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | September 24, 2021

FLORIDA’S RADICAL NEW COVID PLAN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has chosen a new Surgeon General, America’s Frontline Doctor, signatory of the Great Barrington Declaration, a UCLA doctor and expert in health policy, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Listen to his radical plan for the Sunshine State.

IS THERE A COVID VACCINE / CANCER CONNECTION?

Multiple sources in The HighWire’s network of Frontline Physicians, have reported an alarming uptick in aggressive cancers post-Covid vaccination. Could there be a link? Pathologist Ryan Cole, MD, discusses the available science and his lab’s findings.

September 26, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |