Despite 95% Vaccination Rate, Harvard Experiences “Substantial Outbreak” of COVID

Despite having a vaccination rate higher than 95 per cent, Harvard Business School has been forced to move its first and second year students to remote learning after a “substantial” outbreak of COVID.

“In recent days, we’ve seen a steady rise in breakthrough infections among our student population, despite high vaccination rates and frequent testing,” Mark Cautela, head of communications for HBS, told Poets&Quants.

Despite the claim that the outbreak “is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus,” authorities have “decided to move all first-year MBA students, and some in the second year, to remote learning for the week of 9/27 to 10/03.”

According to Howard Foreman, a professor in the practice of management at Yale School of Management and a medical doctor, the situation represents a “substantial outbreak” that continues to worsen with “11 new graduate students testing positive in the last batch of tests.”

According to Harvard’s official coronavirus dashboard, 95% of students and 96% of employees are vaccinated against the virus.

“Is Harvard therefore implicitly admitting that vaccine effectiveness has waned to the point of total ineffectiveness?” asks Zero Hedge.

“So, despite all the promises of a ‘return to normal’ if only everyone were vaccinated (which in this case they are), it appears elite higher education in 2021 is no different from elite higher education in 2020… and certainly not any cheaper.”

Group activities and meetings have now all been moved online, with Harvard asking students to limit in-person interactions with others outside their household.

This again underscores how people will be mandated to get constant booster shots, with all the attendant health risks, because the longevity of protection the vaccine offers is minimal.

Meanwhile, natural immunity, which studies show offers 27 times more protection, is completely discredited by the media, with VICE recently denying its existence altogether.

Note also that Joe Biden said yesterday life in America won’t return to normal until 98% of the population is vaccinated.

Harvard almost reached that level and life is very much not back to normal.