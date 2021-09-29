26,041 Deaths 2,448,362 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Union’s Database

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 26,041 fatalities, and 2,448,362 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through September 25, 2021 there are 26,041 deaths and 2,448,362 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,176,130) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through September 25, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer – 12,362 deaths and 1,054,741 injuries to 25/09/2021

28,662 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 172 deaths

29,569 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,834 deaths

277 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 23 deaths

14,027 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 9 deaths

822 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

16,330 Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths

92,590 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 514 deaths

274,633 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,517 deaths

1,186 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 59 deaths

10,876 Immune system disorders incl. 65 deaths

36,113 Infections and infestations incl. 1,214 deaths

13,804 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 191 deaths

26,554 Investigations incl. 387 deaths

7,555 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 225 deaths

138,223 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 155 deaths

837 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 78 deaths

185,082 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,341 deaths

1,347 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 39 deaths

172 Product issues incl. 1 death

19,436 Psychiatric disorders incl. 159 deaths

3,605 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 205 deaths

24,848 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 4 deaths

46,177 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,443 deaths

50,420 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 111 deaths

2,007 Social circumstances incl. 15 deaths

1,034 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 34 deaths

28,555 Vascular disorders incl. 532 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna – 6,907 deaths and 306,490 injuries to 25/09/2021

6,051 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 67 deaths

9,283 Cardiac disorders incl. 744 deaths

122 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths

3,769 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

248 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

4,627 Eye disorders incl. 20 deaths

26,405 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 269 deaths

82,564 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,617 deaths

500 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 29 deaths

2,659 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths

9,570 Infections and infestations incl. 487 deaths

6,759 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 127 deaths

5,811 Investigations incl. 128 deaths

2,944 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 158 deaths

38,397 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 139 deaths

369 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 42 deaths

53,562 Nervous system disorders incl. 706 deaths

583 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths

62 Product issues incl. 2 deaths

5,772 Psychiatric disorders incl. 118 deaths

1,772 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 114 deaths

4,576 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths

13,315 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 682 deaths

16,453 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 62 deaths

1,366 Social circumstances incl. 28 deaths

1,032 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 71 deaths

7,919 Vascular disorders incl. 267 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca – 5,468 deaths and 1,008,357 injuries to 25/09/2021

12,160 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 226 deaths

17,334 Cardiac disorders incl. 623 deaths

163 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 6 deaths

11,826 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

522 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

17,753 Eye disorders incl. 26 deaths

97,985 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 280 deaths

265,482 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,320 deaths

866 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 53 deaths

4,104 Immune system disorders incl. 25 deaths

26,800 Infections and infestations incl. 347 deaths

11,472 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 153 deaths

22,152 Investigations incl. 129 deaths

11,805 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 77 deaths

151,690 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 76 deaths

536 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 17 deaths

209,576 Nervous system disorders incl. 872 deaths

456 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 11 deaths

164 Product issues incl. 1 death

18,858 Psychiatric disorders incl. 50 deaths

3,752 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 49 deaths

13,707 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

35,537 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 654 deaths

46,297 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 40 deaths

1,328 Social circumstances incl. 7 deaths

1,199 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 24 deaths

24,833 Vascular disorders incl. 395 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson – 1,304 deaths and 78,774 injuries to 25/09/2021