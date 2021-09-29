Aletho News

26,041 Deaths 2,448,362 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Union’s Database

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | September 29, 2021

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 26,041 fatalities, and 2,448,362 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through September 25, 2021 there are 26,041 deaths and 2,448,362 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,176,130) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through September 25, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer – 12,362 deathand 1,054,741 injuries to 25/09/2021

  • 28,662   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 172 deaths
  • 29,569   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,834 deaths
  • 277        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 23 deaths
  • 14,027   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 822        Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 16,330   Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 92,590   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 514 deaths
  • 274,633 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,517 deaths
  • 1,186     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 59 deaths
  • 10,876   Immune system disorders incl. 65 deaths
  • 36,113   Infections and infestations incl. 1,214 deaths
  • 13,804   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 191 deaths
  • 26,554   Investigations incl. 387 deaths
  • 7,555     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 225 deaths
  • 138,223 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 155 deaths
  • 837        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 78 deaths
  • 185,082 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,341 deaths
  • 1,347     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 39 deaths
  • 172        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 19,436   Psychiatric disorders incl. 159 deaths
  • 3,605     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 205 deaths
  • 24,848   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 46,177   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,443 deaths
  • 50,420   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 111 deaths
  • 2,007     Social circumstances incl. 15 deaths
  • 1,034     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 34 deaths
  • 28,555   Vascular disorders incl. 532 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna – 6,907 deathand 306,490 injuries to 25/09/2021

  • 6,051     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 67 deaths
  • 9,283     Cardiac disorders incl. 744 deaths
  • 122        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 3,769     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 248        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 4,627     Eye disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 26,405   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 269 deaths
  • 82,564   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,617 deaths
  • 500        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 29 deaths
  • 2,659     Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 9,570     Infections and infestations incl. 487 deaths
  • 6,759     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 127 deaths
  • 5,811     Investigations incl. 128 deaths
  • 2,944     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 158 deaths
  • 38,397   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 139 deaths
  • 369        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 42 deaths
  • 53,562   Nervous system disorders incl. 706 deaths
  • 583        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths
  • 62           Product issues incl. 2 deaths
  • 5,772     Psychiatric disorders incl. 118 deaths
  • 1,772     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 114 deaths
  • 4,576     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 13,315   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 682 deaths
  • 16,453   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 62 deaths
  • 1,366     Social circumstances incl. 28 deaths
  • 1,032     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 71 deaths
  • 7,919     Vascular disorders incl. 267 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca – 5,468 deathand 1,008,357 injuries to 25/09/2021

  • 12,160   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 226 deaths
  • 17,334   Cardiac disorders incl. 623 deaths
  • 163        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 11,826   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 522        Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 17,753   Eye disorders incl. 26 deaths
  • 97,985   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 280 deaths
  • 265,482 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,320 deaths
  • 866        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 53 deaths
  • 4,104     Immune system disorders incl. 25 deaths
  • 26,800   Infections and infestations incl. 347 deaths
  • 11,472   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 153 deaths
  • 22,152   Investigations incl. 129 deaths
  • 11,805   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 77 deaths
  • 151,690 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 76 deaths
  • 536        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 17 deaths
  • 209,576 Nervous system disorders incl. 872 deaths
  • 456        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 11 deaths
  • 164        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 18,858   Psychiatric disorders incl. 50 deaths
  • 3,752     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 49 deaths
  • 13,707   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 35,537   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 654 deaths
  • 46,297   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 40 deaths
  • 1,328     Social circumstances incl. 7 deaths
  • 1,199     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 24 deaths
  • 24,833   Vascular disorders incl. 395 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson – 1,304 deaths and 78,774 injuries to 25/09/2021

  • 737        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 32 deaths
  • 1,315     Cardiac disorders incl. 129 deaths
  • 26           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 687        Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 47           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,067     Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 7,102     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 59 deaths
  • 20,536   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 333 deaths
  • 98           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 321        Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 1,943     Infections and infestations incl. 79 deaths
  • 743        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 17 deaths
  • 3,998     Investigations incl. 79 deaths
  • 465        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 29 deaths
  • 12,263   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 33 deaths
  • 37           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
  • 16,253   Nervous system disorders incl. 148 deaths
  • 26           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 21           Product issues
  • 1,059     Psychiatric disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 311        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 15 deaths
  • 1,139     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 2,786     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 148 deaths
  • 2,426     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 235        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 572        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 43 deaths
  • 2,561     Vascular disorders incl. 109 deaths

