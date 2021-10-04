Another Study Links Low Vitamin D to Risk of COVID
By Dr. Joseph Mercola | October 4, 2021
Another preprint study, published September 25, 2021, shows the correlation between low vitamin D levels and the risk of getting COVID-19.
In this retrospective examination of one population study and seven clinical studies where vitamin D3 levels were measured on the day of hospitalization, researchers said, “The two datasets provide strong evidence that low D3 is a predictor rather than a side effect of the infection.”
They suggested that it may be possible to “prevent or mitigate” new COVID outbreaks by simply raising people’s vitamin D3 levels to 50 ng/ml or above. Even though they said they believe vaccination is part of the fight against COVID, they added that the ongoing evidence of the part vitamin D plays in the risk for contracting the infection is especially important because the virus continues to mutate, which challenges the effectiveness of the vaccines.
Thanks for linking the study. As a guy who’s stuffed with D, I was surprised. The r’s were lower than I would have guessed, 40, 50s. Good that they factored in age, sex, and diabetes, but there must be something else confounding things.
Comment by opf | October 4, 2021