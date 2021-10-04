Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Panama police shoot targets in Arab clothing in Israel-run training course

Panama police shoot targets in Arab clothing in Israel-run training course [@PedroUnderdog09/Twitter]

MEMO | October 4, 2021

Images published on social media exposed Panama’s police officers shooting at targets dressed in traditional Arab clothing, including a headdress, during an Israeli-run training course.

The images, which caused controversy online, were published on Twitter by the National Police and the local Israeli chamber of commerce but were later deleted.

The controversy also drew criticism from the Panamanian Committee of Solidarity with Palestine, which said that the course promoted “violence and racism, so that anyone who wears a hijab or something similar can be classified as a terrorist.”

They added a request to the government in Panama to discontinue the intervention of foreign countries in training security forces.

“This training constitutes a violation of the protocols referring to the shooting courses that prohibit the use of distinctive figures of the Arab peoples as objects of hatred and persecution,” the statement said.

In response, the Panama police force issued an apology: “We are respectful of cultural, religious and ethnic differences. We regret that … a situation arose outside the nature of our mission and duty.”

The deleted Twitter posts claimed that the training was organised by the Israeli embassy in Panama

October 4, 2021 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | ,

1 Comment »

  1. Why do Panama Police(and American Police for that matter) need to be trained by Israeli’s? Could it be that NO ONE is as ruthless as an Israeli police trainer, and MAXIMUM FORCE is their first, and last Option???

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | October 4, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »