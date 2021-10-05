China, Wall Street and the New Global Economy with James Corbett
UNLIMITED HANGOUT | OCTOBER 3, 2021
Whitney is joined by James Corbett of the Corbett Report to discuss the overlap between the oligarchs of China and the United States and how the rise of China is intimately tied to Wall Street and Globalism. Published on 09/28/21.
Links from James Corbett
Episode 297 – China and the New World Order
American Financier Stephen A. Schwarzman Endows International Scholarship Program in China
The Secret (Insurance) Agent Men
Heirs of Mao’s Comrades Rise as New Capitalist Nobility
Bloomberg News Killed Investigation, Fired Reporter, Then Sought To Silence His Wife
‘Decoupling’ the U.S. from China would backfire
China’s Suspiciously American Arsenal: A Closer Look
Guess who Israel’s second largest trading partner is — China
2013 Report: Israel Passes U.S. Military Technology to China
2004: US ‘anger’ at Israel weapons sale
ATimes : US up in arms over Sino-Israel ties
1996: U.S. Military Technology Sold by Israel To China Upsets Asian Power Balance
October 5, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Economics, Timeless or most popular, Video | China, Zionism
