Argentine Court Dismisses Case Against Cristina Fernandez

Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner at a hearing, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

teleSUR | October 8, 2021

On Thursday, the 8th Federal Court dropped the case against Vice-President Cristina Fernandez, who was accused of covering Iran’s participation in the car bombing against the Argentine Jewish Mutual Association (AMIA) that took place in Buenos Aires in July 1994.

In 2013, the then President Fernandez signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) directed towards Iran. This document’s intention was to agree on cooperation mechanisms to restart the investigation of the attack, which remained stagnant for years.

“Argentine and Iranian judicial authorities will meet in Tehran to proceed to questioning… of whom Interpol has issued a red notice. The Commission will have authority to pose questions to the representatives of either side. Each side has the right to give explanations or submit new documents during the meetings,” the MoU reads.

Although the Memorandum was never enforced, her critics argued that it was a tool aimed at interfering with the judiciary system and granting immunity to Interpol fugitives. Prosecutor Alberto Nisman iniciated a legal process in 2017, during the administration of President Mauricio Macri, a right-wing politician who is a staunch political adversary of Fernandez.

  1. The USA Government needs to review its “Obsession” with IRAN(forced on it by the Israeli Lobby). Israel goads the USA constantly about the “THREAT” of Iran(which has attacked NO ONE in the past 200 years……

    The USA was kicked out of Korea(with China’s help), the USA was Kicked Out of Vietnam(with China’s held, the USA was kicked out of Aghanistan as well.

    Iran would be much more difficult than Korea, Vietnam, and Afghanistan.

    The USA is going broke fighting wars against non aggressive countries, on behalf of Israel……WAKE UP, America.

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | October 9, 2021 | Reply


