My suspicions about the flu jab and ‘Plan B’

WHY did I have my first flu jab? I think it might have been because I saw a sign in the surgery or was told about the sessions via the ‘Patient Participation Group’ who send out an e-newsletter a couple of times a year. My husband, as a mild asthmatic, had had the jab for several years but I found myself faintly reluctant to have one myself. I had no good reason other than something that I can’t put my finger on but which makes me stay away from surgeries and hospitals.

Or perhaps it was because I remember the flu jab sessions run by the surgery I worked in which were wonderfully happy and funny occasions where the elderly of the town lined up in the large waiting room, some sitting, some leaning on sticks but all with a sleeve rolled up expectantly. They were having an outing where they laughed and joked amongst themselves, especially when the doctor passed down the line with a massive syringe using the same needle which he inserted into each arm – yes, it was that long ago. After the session many were reluctant to leave. So how did having a flu jab change from something that was given to the elderly for what had always been assumed to be their own benefit into something you did so that you didn’t ‘kill your granny’, the very people whom the flu jab was supposed to benefit in the first place?

Hear what Dr Fauci said on September 28 on CNN: ‘Everyone who’s at least six months old should get a flu vaccine. Not only will getting a flu shot help protect you and those around you from potentially life-threatening flu complications, doing so will also keep the limited supply of hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients who need them right now.’

Telegraph headline yesterday: ‘Flu deaths could hit 60,000 in worst winter for 50 years, say experts’. The story says that more than 35million people will be offered flu jabs after warnings from health chiefs that lockdowns and social distancing have led to a drop in immunity. There is concern that the combination of Covid-19 and flu could cripple health services, increasing the risk of another lockdown, or ‘Plan B’ measures such as compulsory masks, vaccine passports or a return to working from home.

Did I really just read that ‘lockdowns and social distancing have led to a drop in immunity’? What can this mean? That they have finally come to their senses about the negative health effects of lockdown, so it will never be repeated? No, I don’t think so.

They are simply using this terrible truth to bolster, indeed double down on their next fear mongering project. Which is to tie us into a controlled system of repeat vaccination (whether for flu or Covid) as the price of our supposed freedom from more lockdown.

An advertising campaign will urge those eligible for the flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster jab to book their appointments as soon as possible.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid in the Telegraph article: ‘This year we are rolling out the largest flu vaccine programme in our history, alongside the new Covid-19 booster vaccine rollout; both are important to provide vital protection not only to yourself, but also your loved ones while also helping to ease pressure on the NHS.’

From the same article: ‘Earlier this week, Professor Neil Ferguson . . . said the UK did not have much “headroom” for rising Covid-19 cases before the NHS becomes “heavily stressed”.’

Earlier this year I signed up for the NHS app via my iPad because my surgery suggested it as an aid to the reorganisation that is being undertaken while we are out of the way. I had already the two Covid jabs as I understood they would help release everyone else, and there they were, dates and code numbers, popping up on the app. Aha, I thought, here is the Covid passport of the future.

Now if I look at the app it tells me that my first two jabs will no longer be relevant after November 7, and that I have my own QR code which will let me use a Domestic Covid Pass ‘at places that have chosen to use the service’. The dreaded Covid passport that I had foolishly thought to avoid by not travelling around with the app on my iPhone was there on my iPad which I use only at home. I have considered deleting the app but a warning is issued: ‘After you have deleted this app they might keep some information about you’. Who are ‘they’ and what on earth might they keep about me? I have an awful feeling it is likely to be the facial recognition process that I went through in order to sign up to this app.

Once you have the app the NHS prefers to contact you via text message, and I have been offered a flu jab. What will happen in future if I need treatment and it is found that I ‘declined’ the flu jab? I have declined at the moment but if I do decide to go ahead, as I have in the past, I will go to a pharmacy as it will be my decision which I hope to keep off the app. Is this being foolish? I really don’t know. All I know is it seems that the rolling out of Covid passports is where we are headed like it or not, together with the dreaded Plan B. Please tell me I am wrong. Why would Public Health England be renamed the UK Health Security Agency if the intentions were otherwise?

I believe the emergency powers are to be voted on in the House of Commons on October 19. Is all this leading up to an extension of these powers for another six months allowing Plan B to be implemented with as little as one week’s notice? Just see how many firework displays are now planned via Zoom. I believe local authorities have known of the likelihood of Plan B for some time, and what would give a big boost to ‘Health Security’? Why, the banning of dangerous firework displays.