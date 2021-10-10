Some Ontario towns won’t let couples get a marriage license without a vaccine passport

In Oakville, Ontario in Canada, engaged couples will have to show a vaccine passport to attend a meeting for a marriage license. The only way around the requirement is to get married in a different town.

“Appointments for marriage licenses and ceremonies that have already been booked prior to September 22 will not require proof of full vaccination,” the city website says. “…however, any new appointments for marriage licences and ceremonies will be required. Ceremonies will be held inside town hall as of November 4, 2021.”

A marriage license is a requirement to be recognized as legally married in Canada. In Oakville, a marriage license cannot be obtained online.

“You must schedule an appointment to receive your marriage licence,” the city’s website says. “To be eligible for an appointment, please ensure that the intended date of your marriage is finalized and you have an officiant that has agreed to perform the marriage.”

Additionally, a couple might not get married if they do not pass a screening at the city’s building.

“When you arrive at Town Hall for your scheduled appointment, you will be required to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment,” the city said. “If you do not successfully meet the screening criteria, you will not be allowed to enter the building and your appointment will be canceled.”

The city’s requirement for proof of vaccination for marriages is in line with the vaccination mandate implemented in Ontario last month.

