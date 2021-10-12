Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

“This war was the scariest:” Palestinian children reflect on Israel’s May 2021 bombardment of Gaza

Defence for Children Palestine | October 8, 2021

15-year-old Sama A. and 11-year-old Rahaf N. share what was it was like to live through the Israeli military’s latest aggression in the Gaza Strip during May 2021. Each of them have lived through several Israeli military assaults and agree that the May aggression was the most intense.

Israeli forces stopped ambulance carrying injured Palestinian boy for nearly an hour

Defence for Children Palestine | October 8, 2021

Israeli forces shot 13-year-old Nashat in the stomach with live ammunition then held up the ambulance, carrying Nashat to the hospital, at a military checkpoint for 45 minutes.

October 12, 2021 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | , , , ,

