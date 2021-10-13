Metabolic Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, & How to REVERSE It — Ivor Cummins

Metabolic syndrome. With the help of Ivor Cummins, this podcast episode defines metabolic syndrome, why we should care, and what we can do about it.

Cut from a similar cloth as folks like Dave Feldman and host Geoffrey Woo, Ivor comes from a professional background in engineering, therefore applying an engineers mindset and problem solving to the field of nutrition and metabolic health.

After spending 30 years in corporate technical leadership positions, Ivor is now the Chief Program Officer for Irish Heart Disease Awareness (IHDA). Ivor regularly speaks at well-known health and medical conferences around the world on the same stage as professors and doctors.

In this episode, you’ll discover:

1. What the criteria is for diagnosing metabolic syndrome, what the root causes are, and how to reverse it through lifestyle changes.

2. What a CAC (Coronary artery calcium) scan is and how calcium is a good direct marker for cardiovascular disease

3. The nuances of different types of fats (saturated, unsaturated, polyunsaturated, and trans fats).

Check out Ivor’s Youtube Channel.

