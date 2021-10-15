27,247 Deaths 2,563,768 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 27,247 fatalities, and 2,563,768 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through September 25, 2021 there are 27,247 deaths and 2,563,768 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,222,818) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through October 9, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 12,835 deaths and 1,124,072 injuries to 09/10/2021

30,454 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 177 deaths

32,024 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,894 deaths

296 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 24 deaths

15,348 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths

943 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

17,445 Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths

97,494 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 528 deaths

291,182 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,649 deaths

1,271 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 63 deaths

11,416 Immune system disorders incl. 66 deaths

40,375 Infections and infestations incl. 1,269 deaths

14,956 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 201 deaths

28,358 Investigations incl. 404 deaths

7,934 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 231 deaths

145,368 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 159 deaths

922 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 91 deaths

195,566 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,394 deaths

1,495 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 44 deaths

177 Product issues incl. 1 death

20,700 Psychiatric disorders incl. 164 deaths

3,873 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 209 deaths

30,210 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 4 deaths

48,955 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,504 deaths

53,542 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 116 deaths

2,209 Social circumstances incl. 17 deaths

1,318 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 36 deaths

30,241 Vascular disorders incl. 545 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 7,322 deaths and 328,594 injuries to 09/10/2021

6,545 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 69 deaths

10,153 Cardiac disorders incl. 787 deaths

130 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths

4,082 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

279 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths

4,949 Eye disorders incl. 22 deaths

27,956 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 286 deaths

88,398 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,715 deaths

540 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 30 deaths

2,817 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths

10,710 Infections and infestations incl. 562 deaths

7,148 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 134 deaths

6,185 Investigations incl. 130 deaths

3,158 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 170 deaths

40,736 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 149 deaths

407 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 48 deaths

56,868 Nervous system disorders incl. 735 deaths

629 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths

65 Product issues incl. 2 deaths

6,131 Psychiatric disorders incl. 129 deaths

1,898 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 131 deaths

5,644 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

14,462 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 743 deaths

17,687 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 65 deaths

1,480 Social circumstances incl. 28 deaths

1,131 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 74 deaths

8,406 Vascular disorders incl. 279 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 5,633 deaths and 1,027,132 injuries to 09/10/2021

12,420 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 227 deaths

17,765 Cardiac disorders incl. 638 deaths

169 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths

12,102 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

545 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

18,094 Eye disorders incl. 27 deaths

99,247 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 294 deaths

270,596 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,355 deaths

892 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths

4,190 Immune system disorders incl. 26 deaths

28,330 Infections and infestations incl. 359 deaths

11,689 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 162 deaths

22,549 Investigations incl. 132 deaths

11,969 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 83 deaths

153,909 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 82 deaths

554 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 18 deaths

212,950 Nervous system disorders incl. 884 deaths

483 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths

174 Product issues incl. 1 death

19,153 Psychiatric disorders incl. 56 deaths

3,848 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 56 deaths

14,092 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

36,247 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 673 deaths

47,145 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 42 deaths

1,361 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,240 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 24 deaths

25,419 Vascular disorders incl. 410 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 1,457 deaths and 83,970 injuries to 09/10/2021

786 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 36 deaths

1,428 Cardiac disorders incl. 137 deaths

30 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

805 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

52 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

1,140 Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths

7,423 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 66 deaths

21,965 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 381 deaths

104 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 9 deaths

347 Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths

2,564 Infections and infestations incl. 102 deaths

791 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths

4,223 Investigations incl. 88 deaths

502 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 34 deaths

12,777 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 34 deaths

41 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths

16,999 Nervous system disorders incl. 160 deaths

31 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

21 Product issues

1,143 Psychiatric disorders incl. 13 deaths

325 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 16 deaths

1,356 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths

2,985 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 167 deaths

2,565 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 5 deaths

258 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

606 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 45 deaths

2,703 Vascular disorders incl. 121 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

COVID-19 Shots Continue to Kill and Injure People Worldwide

The true number of people dying and becoming crippled worldwide following the COVID-19 shots is unknown, since the adverse reaction systems used in most countries are passive systems, and there is tremendous pressure to NOT relate a disability or death to the COVID shots.