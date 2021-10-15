Aletho News

27,247 Deaths 2,563,768 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | October 15, 2021

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 27,247 fatalities, and 2,563,768 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through September 25, 2021 there are 27,247 deaths and 2,563,768 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,222,818) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through October 9, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 12,835 deathand 1,124,072 injuries to 09/10/2021

  • 30,454   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 177 deaths
  • 32,024   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,894 deaths
  • 296        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 24 deaths
  • 15,348   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 943        Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 17,445   Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 97,494   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 528 deaths
  • 291,182 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,649 deaths
  • 1,271     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 63 deaths
  • 11,416   Immune system disorders incl. 66 deaths
  • 40,375   Infections and infestations incl. 1,269 deaths
  • 14,956   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 201 deaths
  • 28,358   Investigations incl. 404 deaths
  • 7,934     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 231 deaths
  • 145,368 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 159 deaths
  • 922        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 91 deaths
  • 195,566 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,394 deaths
  • 1,495     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 44 deaths
  • 177        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 20,700   Psychiatric disorders incl. 164 deaths
  • 3,873     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 209 deaths
  • 30,210   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 48,955   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,504 deaths
  • 53,542   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 116 deaths
  • 2,209     Social circumstances incl. 17 deaths
  • 1,318     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 36 deaths
  • 30,241   Vascular disorders incl. 545 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 7,322 deathand 328,594 injuries to 09/10/2021

  • 6,545     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 69 deaths
  • 10,153   Cardiac disorders incl. 787 deaths
  • 130        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 4,082     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 279        Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 4,949     Eye disorders incl. 22 deaths
  • 27,956   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 286 deaths
  • 88,398   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,715 deaths
  • 540        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 2,817     Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 10,710   Infections and infestations incl. 562 deaths
  • 7,148     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 134 deaths
  • 6,185     Investigations incl. 130 deaths
  • 3,158     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 170 deaths
  • 40,736   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 149 deaths
  • 407        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 48 deaths
  • 56,868   Nervous system disorders incl. 735 deaths
  • 629        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths
  • 65           Product issues incl. 2 deaths
  • 6,131     Psychiatric disorders incl. 129 deaths
  • 1,898     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 131 deaths
  • 5,644     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 14,462   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 743 deaths
  • 17,687   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 65 deaths
  • 1,480     Social circumstances incl. 28 deaths
  • 1,131     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 74 deaths
  • 8,406     Vascular disorders incl. 279 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca5,633 deathand 1,027,132 injuries to 09/10/2021

  • 12,420   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 227 deaths
  • 17,765   Cardiac disorders incl. 638 deaths
  • 169        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 12,102   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 545        Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 18,094   Eye disorders incl. 27 deaths
  • 99,247   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 294 deaths
  • 270,596 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,355 deaths
  • 892        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths
  • 4,190     Immune system disorders incl. 26 deaths
  • 28,330   Infections and infestations incl. 359 deaths
  • 11,689   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 162 deaths
  • 22,549   Investigations incl. 132 deaths
  • 11,969   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 83 deaths
  • 153,909 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 82 deaths
  • 554        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 18 deaths
  • 212,950 Nervous system disorders incl. 884 deaths
  • 483        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths
  • 174        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 19,153   Psychiatric disorders incl. 56 deaths
  • 3,848     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 56 deaths
  • 14,092   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 36,247   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 673 deaths
  • 47,145   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 42 deaths
  • 1,361     Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,240     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 24 deaths
  • 25,419   Vascular disorders incl. 410 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson1,457 deaths and 83,970 injuries to 09/10/2021

  • 786        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 36 deaths
  • 1,428     Cardiac disorders incl. 137 deaths
  • 30           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 805        Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 52           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,140     Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 7,423     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 66 deaths
  • 21,965   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 381 deaths
  • 104        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 347        Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 2,564     Infections and infestations incl. 102 deaths
  • 791        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths
  • 4,223     Investigations incl. 88 deaths
  • 502        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 34 deaths
  • 12,777   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 34 deaths
  • 41           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
  • 16,999   Nervous system disorders incl. 160 deaths
  • 31           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 21           Product issues
  • 1,143     Psychiatric disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 325        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 16 deaths
  • 1,356     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 2,985     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 167 deaths
  • 2,565     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 258        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 606        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 45 deaths
  • 2,703     Vascular disorders incl. 121 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

COVID-19 Shots Continue to Kill and Injure People Worldwide

The true number of people dying and becoming crippled worldwide following the COVID-19 shots is unknown, since the adverse reaction systems used in most countries are passive systems, and there is tremendous pressure to NOT relate a disability or death to the COVID shots.

