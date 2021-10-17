Smollett Redux: Hoax Stunt in Germany

By Doug E. Steil | October 17, 2021

We already know about a Jewish actor who had an obsessive urge to act out a fake victim-of-hate stunt intended to get public attention and sympathy, to enhance his career, and perhaps also incite a race riot in Chicago. Jussie Smollett is to go on trial soon. Yet his basic stunt has been copied in a different way with somewhat less drama earlier this month in Germany.

A few days ago a German-Jew pop star and “actor”, Gil Ofarim, born in Munich in 1982, provoked widespread outrage shortly after he claimed to have been told to pack in his chunky star of David necklace before being allowed to check in at the Westin Hotel in Leipzig, roughly ten days ago. The disputed claim was featured on German television news, with the obvious implication: Jews must not only be allowed to walk around Muslim neighborhoods in Berlin with a yarmulka on their head, free of any harassment, but also to wear gaudy jewelry around their neck that conspicuously announces their Jewishness.

In light of millions of Muslims living in Germany, also in conjunction with universal dislike of obnoxious displays of Jewish narcissism, the claim may have seemed to be sufficiently plausible to the general German public. Such an offensively criminal act it was! The organized Jewish community immediately sprung into action and staged a big demonstration at the hotel with hundreds of participants. The public was compelled to express their solidarity. The hotel employee, who was put on leave pending the result of an investigation, had already filed a complaint for defamation. Ofarim later filed a criminal complaint with the district attorney in Munich – presumably because they would be more sympathetic to his stunt there, where he was born.

‘Target of Hate Messages, Threats’: German Jewish Singer-Songwriter Files Complaint After Alleged Incident at Leipzig Hotel In a video posted on Instagram last week, Ofarim described how he was told by an employee at the Westin Hotel Leipzig to remove his Star of David necklace so that he can proceed with the check-in. […] One of the employees is reported to have filed a complaint with local police for defamation and the receipt of threats after giving a “very different” account of the encounter with Ofarim. The police are still investigating the case.

In the meantime, it has come out, the video cameras at the hotel indicated that Ofarim was not wearing a necklace, according to the evidence presented by the mass circulation Bild newspaper. It appears that Ofarim spontaneously decided to frame the hotel employee with a concocted projection, based on a previous encounter in his life, or just his imagination. This went up roughly an hour ago. The left image shows Ofarim showing off his star after he reported the incident, the right image shows a snapshot from the hotel surveillance video, which clearly shows him without the necklace.

A likely result of this entire scenario, even if proven conclusively, would be that in Germany the Jewish big-wigs would likely want to spring into action again, on Ofarim’s behalf, and ensure that the entire incident is hushed up. Since the hotel employee is not known to the public, little personal damage has been done, from their perspective. The intended Jewish victim message has already been conveyed to the public, and that’s all the people need to know; any revelations contradicting this narrative would risk inciting the public, so it would be irresponsible for the media to dwell on it. End of story. But wait, not so fast; this hoax story may be getting legs, finally. The Jewish stunt is finally unraveling under closer scrutiny, even though a follower of American news incidents like this would have been skeptical at the outset.

From yesterday:

“Doesn’t matter whether the chain was seen” – A surveillance video now sheds new light on the anti-Semitism scandal surrounding Gil Ofarim When asked by the newspaper, the singer said: “It’s not about whether the chain was visible.” It is about the fact that he was insulted anti-Semitically. According to information from “Bild am Sonntag”, the Leipzig police now have “considerable doubts” about the originally described course of events. Ofarim said during an interrogation that he was no longer certain whether he was wearing a chain that evening.

I doubt the national television news will be featuring this follow-up in Germany, but the news deserves to be spread nonetheless. Maybe Ofarim will be widely shamed and consequently choose to seek refuge in Israel.