Smollett Redux: Hoax Stunt in Germany
By Doug E. Steil | October 17, 2021
We already know about a Jewish actor who had an obsessive urge to act out a fake victim-of-hate stunt intended to get public attention and sympathy, to enhance his career, and perhaps also incite a race riot in Chicago. Jussie Smollett is to go on trial soon. Yet his basic stunt has been copied in a different way with somewhat less drama earlier this month in Germany.
A few days ago a German-Jew pop star and “actor”, Gil Ofarim, born in Munich in 1982, provoked widespread outrage shortly after he claimed to have been told to pack in his chunky star of David necklace before being allowed to check in at the Westin Hotel in Leipzig, roughly ten days ago. The disputed claim was featured on German television news, with the obvious implication: Jews must not only be allowed to walk around Muslim neighborhoods in Berlin with a yarmulka on their head, free of any harassment, but also to wear gaudy jewelry around their neck that conspicuously announces their Jewishness.
In light of millions of Muslims living in Germany, also in conjunction with universal dislike of obnoxious displays of Jewish narcissism, the claim may have seemed to be sufficiently plausible to the general German public. Such an offensively criminal act it was! The organized Jewish community immediately sprung into action and staged a big demonstration at the hotel with hundreds of participants. The public was compelled to express their solidarity. The hotel employee, who was put on leave pending the result of an investigation, had already filed a complaint for defamation. Ofarim later filed a criminal complaint with the district attorney in Munich – presumably because they would be more sympathetic to his stunt there, where he was born.
‘Target of Hate Messages, Threats’: German Jewish Singer-Songwriter Files Complaint After Alleged Incident at Leipzig Hotel
In a video posted on Instagram last week, Ofarim described how he was told by an employee at the Westin Hotel Leipzig to remove his Star of David necklace so that he can proceed with the check-in. […]
One of the employees is reported to have filed a complaint with local police for defamation and the receipt of threats after giving a “very different” account of the encounter with Ofarim. The police are still investigating the case.
In the meantime, it has come out, the video cameras at the hotel indicated that Ofarim was not wearing a necklace, according to the evidence presented by the mass circulation Bild newspaper. It appears that Ofarim spontaneously decided to frame the hotel employee with a concocted projection, based on a previous encounter in his life, or just his imagination. This went up roughly an hour ago. The left image shows Ofarim showing off his star after he reported the incident, the right image shows a snapshot from the hotel surveillance video, which clearly shows him without the necklace.
A likely result of this entire scenario, even if proven conclusively, would be that in Germany the Jewish big-wigs would likely want to spring into action again, on Ofarim’s behalf, and ensure that the entire incident is hushed up. Since the hotel employee is not known to the public, little personal damage has been done, from their perspective. The intended Jewish victim message has already been conveyed to the public, and that’s all the people need to know; any revelations contradicting this narrative would risk inciting the public, so it would be irresponsible for the media to dwell on it. End of story. But wait, not so fast; this hoax story may be getting legs, finally. The Jewish stunt is finally unraveling under closer scrutiny, even though a follower of American news incidents like this would have been skeptical at the outset.
From yesterday:
“Doesn’t matter whether the chain was seen” – A surveillance video now sheds new light on the anti-Semitism scandal surrounding Gil Ofarim
When asked by the newspaper, the singer said: “It’s not about whether the chain was visible.” It is about the fact that he was insulted anti-Semitically. According to information from “Bild am Sonntag”, the Leipzig police now have “considerable doubts” about the originally described course of events. Ofarim said during an interrogation that he was no longer certain whether he was wearing a chain that evening.
I doubt the national television news will be featuring this follow-up in Germany, but the news deserves to be spread nonetheless. Maybe Ofarim will be widely shamed and consequently choose to seek refuge in Israel.
October 17, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Supremacism, Social Darwinism | Germany, Gil Ofarim
Brandi Cowtan on Trudeau Bans the Unvaccinated… Werner on US Treasury deputy sec warns u… redracam on Switching Renewable Subsidies… redracam on Zinc Hits 14-Year High As Euro… Heather Victor on Vaccinated Blood – The Dilemma… lynn bradbury on More stories about staffing pr… brianharryaustralia on I cannot do it anymore brianharryaustralia on 10th Anniversary of Obama Kill… brianharryaustralia on Yahoo! News Informs the Stupid… canspeccy on Two New Studies Test Quercetin… 5 dancing shlomos on Vat-Grown Protein Is Just Pate… 5 dancing shlomos on Taliban say special forces to…
How many hours or days does it take to retrieve and review camera surveillance videos related to an incident that purportedly occurred at a known time? Investigators probably already confirmed Ofarim’s allegation as a hoax shortly after he had propagated it to the public, but they were possibly under pressure to keep quiet about the details of the incident, even though the premises of his hoax story didn’t really make sense to many people.
Two years ago in the city of Halle, nearby, after the shooting and murders of bystanders outside a synagogue, contextual information contained in the live broadcast of that event by the perpetrator (which was strictly censored thereafter) would have raised legitimate questions about possible foreknowledge of, if not even complicity in, a staged false flag attack on themselves, in the knowledge that people worshiping inside the synagogue would be safe from attack in light of their security upgrade shortly before – but all these additional insights were publicly suppressed because they would have disrupted the victim narrative.
Leipzig’s investigators also familiar with the Halle incident two years ago may have feared another bureaucratic attempt to quash information that would be embarrassing to the ever coddled Jewish community and many in the media. Whereas it was a more serious incident back then, this time it was about the ego of a relatively unknown and petty narcissist from the local show business scene desperate for attention, so the repercussions of a disgruntled investigator leaking their recent assessment to a selected outlet – assuming that’s how the information got out to the press – are comparatively trivial.
LikeLike
Comment by Free_Spirit_Critic | October 17, 2021 |