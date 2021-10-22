WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BELIEVE EVERYTHING THE MEDIA TELLS YOU
AwakenWithJP | May 9, 2020
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 22, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
HOW TO IDENTIFY COVID DISINFORMATION – DR SAM BAILEY
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
How Colin Powell Showed That Torture Works
The Film Hollywood Should Make is About al-Libi’s Torture Helping Lead to Iraq War Disaster
By SAM HUSSEINI | CounterPunch | February 6, 2013
Ten years ago, Colin Powell made the case for invading Iraq before the United Nations Security Council. Many aspects of his case were clearly dubious at the time, but one notorious aspect desperately needs to be truly understood: Some of Powell’s argument for an Iraq link to al-Qaeda came from Ibn al-Shaykh al-Libi who was tortured into giving such “evidence” — that is, he told the torturers what they wanted to hear so that the torture would stop.
This is particularly noteworthy as the movie Zero Dark Thirty has many liberals screaming “torture doesn’t work” — which, in a sense is totally true and at the same time exactly misses the point. Torture does work. It just doesn’t work in so far as its stated purpose (catching criminals, stopping evil plots) is concerned. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,107,328 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on US Regime Chooses Israeli-born… brianharryaustralia on The Latest Spy Story: Was It I… David Lee Crites on Official Government Reports Sh… brianharryaustralia on The Latest Spy Story: Was It I… 5 dancing shlomos on Victoria’s Dan Andrews: Those… jbthring on Who gains from a sectarian war… Bill Francis on HOW TO IDENTIFY COVID DISINFOR… aletho on Energy rationing is on the hor… Donnaj on How a Cancer-Causing Monkey Vi… rediscover911com on How Fauci Created The Covid… Balthasar Gerards on Energy rationing is on the hor… Bill Francis on Victoria’s Dan Andrews: Those…
Aletho News
- WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BELIEVE EVERYTHING THE MEDIA TELLS YOU October 22, 2021
- “David’s Law”: How the Amess attack will be used to control the internet October 21, 2021
- The Latest Spy Story: Was It Involving Israel Yet Again? October 21, 2021
- US Regime Chooses Israeli-born Envoy to Mediate Demarction of Maritime Border between Lebanon and Zionist Entity October 21, 2021
- Bolivian Coup Regime Sought to Assassinate Luis Arce October 21, 2021
- Italian Senator suspended for not showing vaccine passport October 21, 2021
- White House, CDC Readying COVID Vaccination for 5- to 11-Year-Olds Prior to FDA Authorization October 21, 2021
- FDA and CDC Ignore Damning Report that over 90% of a Hospital’s Admissions were Vaccinated for Covid-19 October 21, 2021
- Anti-Lockdown Protester Facing Multiple Prosecutions Needs Money to Pay For Legal Defence October 21, 2021
- NYT Threatens Senator Manchin With Witchcraft If He Obstructs Democrat “Climate” Agenda October 21, 2021
- How Fauci Created The Covid ‘Pandemic’ October 21, 2021
- HOW TO IDENTIFY COVID DISINFORMATION – DR SAM BAILEY October 21, 2021
- Energy rationing is on the horizon, warns think tank October 21, 2021
- Letter to a Scientifically-Minded Friend October 20, 2021
- Victoria’s Dan Andrews: Those without vaccine passports will be excluded from economic and social activities October 20, 2021
- Is Aspirin the New Horse Dewormer? October 20, 2021
- Colin Powell’s Own Staff Had Warned Him Against His War Lies October 20, 2021
- The U.S. Re-Joining the UNHRC Speaks Volumes on Human Rights Violations Impunity October 20, 2021
OffGuardian
- “David’s Law”: How the Amess attack will be used to control the internet October 21, 2021
- What is the “Global Public-Private Partnership”? October 20, 2021
- Propaganda, Character Assassination & the Campaign Against Prof David Miller October 19, 2021
Richie Allen
- Cambridge Prof: “Not Good Evidence That Mask Mandates Stop Covid” October 22, 2021
- Care Minister: Getting Jabbed Is “Your Social Responsibility” October 22, 2021
- Anticipating the Technotarian (post-Covid) New World ‘order’ October 21, 2021
- Genocidal Maniac Says It’s Your Civic Duty To Be Vaccinated October 21, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Great New Normal Purge October 12, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Business Secretary misleads on Net Zero costs October 21, 2021
- Review Of Heat Pump Running Costs October 21, 2021
- Developing Countries Say No To Net Zero October 21, 2021
- Figueres: First time the world economy is transformed intentionally October 21, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- How to lose weight rapidly October 18, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply