CANCER SPIKE FROM COVID SHOTS – DR. RYAN COLE
October 21, 2021
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 23, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, War Crimes | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
CANCER SPIKE FROM COVID SHOTS – DR. RYAN COLE
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Meet Pierre Omidyar, billionaire patron of US regime change operations, neocons & activist media
RT | February 22, 2019
… “To him it’s not just about running a single service, but integrating things together to give technocrats, business executives and government officials a God’s-eye view of the world – to manage and control society more efficiently.
The role of Omidyar and other billionaires – who would be called ‘oligarchs’ if they were Russian but keep being presented as ‘philanthropists’ in the West – in influencing media and politics around the world is woefully under-examined…” – Read full article
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,110,976 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
michael on The Moment Biden Casually Comm… aletho on BBC Climate Expert Explains Ho… brianharryaustralia on The Moment Biden Casually Comm… brianharryaustralia on BBC Climate Expert Explains Ho… roberthstiver on Israel outlaws 6 Palestinian h… hamburgertime on The Latest Spy Story: Was It I… Werner K on Victoria’s Dan Andrews: Those… brianharryaustralia on WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BELIEV… brianharryaustralia on The Latest Spy Story: Was It I… aletho on Deleted Government Report Cele… Werner K on Deleted Government Report Cele… Dominic Waboten on Large Ivermectin Use Pushes Bi…
Aletho News
- Ivermectin for Colorectal Antitumor Properties October 23, 2021
- CANCER SPIKE FROM COVID SHOTS – DR. RYAN COLE October 23, 2021
- BBC Climate Expert Explains How Australia Could Live Without Coal Exports October 23, 2021
- Israel outlaws 6 Palestinian human rights groups October 23, 2021
- The Moment Biden Casually Committed To WW3 Over Taiwan At Last Night’s Town Hall October 22, 2021
- Billionaire Pierre Omidyar’s secret backing of Facebook ‘whistleblower’ raises new questions about her agenda October 22, 2021
- The FDA’s War Against the Truth on Ivermectin October 22, 2021
- Six Questions to Ask Before Deciding Whether to Comply With Mask Mandates October 22, 2021
- Deleted Government Report Celebrates How Public Loves to “Conform” October 22, 2021
- Covid Is A Deliberate Three-Pronged Attack On Our Health October 22, 2021
- EU energy crisis hitting poorest citizens hardest October 22, 2021
- Large Ivermectin Use Pushes Big Pharma To Sell Expensive Covid Pills October 22, 2021
- WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BELIEVE EVERYTHING THE MEDIA TELLS YOU October 22, 2021
- “David’s Law”: How the Amess attack will be used to control the internet October 21, 2021
- The Latest Spy Story: Was It Involving Israel Yet Again? October 21, 2021
- US Regime Chooses Israeli-born Envoy to Mediate Demarction of Maritime Border between Lebanon and Zionist Entity October 21, 2021
- Bolivian Coup Regime Sought to Assassinate Luis Arce October 21, 2021
- Italian Senator suspended for not showing vaccine passport October 21, 2021
OffGuardian
- CDC Director: “We may need to update our definition of ‘fully vaccinated'” October 23, 2021
- Goodbye Mr Marx October 23, 2021
- Debunking CIA and MI6 Syria narratives – one by one October 22, 2021
Richie Allen
- Cambridge Prof: “Not Good Evidence That Mask Mandates Stop Covid” October 22, 2021
- Care Minister: Getting Jabbed Is “Your Social Responsibility” October 22, 2021
- Anticipating the Technotarian (post-Covid) New World ‘order’ October 21, 2021
- Genocidal Maniac Says It’s Your Civic Duty To Be Vaccinated October 21, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Great New Normal Purge October 12, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- AEP Loses The Plot (Again)! October 22, 2021
- Telegraph Calls For Referendum On Net Zero October 22, 2021
- Business Secretary misleads on Net Zero costs October 21, 2021
- Review Of Heat Pump Running Costs October 21, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- How to lose weight rapidly October 18, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply