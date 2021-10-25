Aletho News

British Columbia’s chief doctor, says children of any age can provide their own consent

By Meryl Nass, MD | October 25, 2021

Here come jabs in schools without parental consent.

“Bonnie J. Fraser Henry OBC FRCPC is a Canadian physician who is the Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia, the first woman in this position. Henry is also a clinical associate professor at the University of British Columbia. She was a family doctor and is a specialist in public health and preventive medicine.”

In fact, the politicians have worked on this for years, and enshrined it in legislation, she says.

Watch her talk about it.  https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=781

Looks like you can garner lots of awards when your heart is a stone, Bonnie.

And, like Presidential wannabe Governor Cuomo, she even had time to write a book about her leadership in the pandemic, titled Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe. Do these people know what they are, or are they high on their own supply?

Here someone collected her telling the truth about masks last year and flip-flopping later:

 

  1. British Columbia’s chief Doctor is an asshole and is committing a crime by stating this nonsense about children providing their own consent. It’s truly disgusting how far the Marxist Globalists will go to destroy our civilization!

    Like

    Comment by papasha408 | October 25, 2021 | Reply


