Melbourne decides the Australian Open Tennis is more important than the shots, when the star and 35% of players refuse to submit

By Meryl Nass, MD | October 25, 2021
  • Leaky vaccines, leaky tests, leaky case definitions.
  • Ridiculous anti-science refusals to acknowledge the much stronger, more long-lasting and reliable immunity that comes from having had the disease.
  • Politicians who want to destroy economies and families before they admit they were so very wrong about everything.
  • Public health officials who use viral segments like lego pieces to create new and ever more virulent pathogens–then lie repeatedly about it, build elaborate coverups, and increase their salary by 68% because they have taken on “biodefense work” to save the population.

And now, to save the Australian Open (goodness knows how much the Ozzies make from TV rights alone, plus all the tourism this huge tennis event engenders) they have tossed the most egregious BS overboard.

Are you a tennis star?

Then come in to our country. Forget the vaccine and the passport. Please play.

