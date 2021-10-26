Crop Failures & The “Climate Disaster”

We looked at this phony Guardian report the other day:

One section deals with what it calls crop failure:

It claims that once-a-decade droughts are becoming more frequent, in comparison with 1850-1900! This apparently comes from the IPCC, but who was counting droughts in the 19thC?

As with disaster databases, it is only in recent years that organisations have been set up to monitor humanitarian crises and provide aid. A hundred years ago, there was no internet, television or mobile phones to relay the news.

A famine in Madagascar would simply have happened without being noticed.

The Guardian then goes on to “prove” its point, by cherry picking droughts in Guatemala and Zambia, as if they had never happened before. They are not even in the same year!

The dip in agricultural production in Guatemala is evident in 2017, but the trend for both countries is remorselessly up.

If there was any truth in the Guardian’s apocalyptic version of events, we would see global food production staggering from one crisis to another.

But we don’t.

The Guardian reckons that India and Pakistan will be particularly badly hit by crop failures, even in this decade:

But this goes totally opposite to what is actually happening there.

And long term monsoon trends clearly show that droughts are not becoming more severe or common in India, global warming or not. Most droughts are, in fact, associated with El Ninos, and not climate change: