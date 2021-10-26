FDA Pretends it Cares–but leaves out the most important information

By Meryl Nass, MD | October 25, 2021 PHARMACOVIGILANCE: the practice of monitoring the effects of medical drugs after they have been licensed for use, especially in order to identify and evaluate previously unreported adverse reactions.

Pages 34-35 of the FDA review of Pfizer’s data for the 5-11 year olds provides the pretense of truly caring about identifying and quantifying adverse events from the vaccine. Just look at all the “activities” Pfizer and its partner must do. Well, of course they have to do them, since their clinical trial was so underpowered (not enough subjects) and only ran 2 months for about half the kids and 2.5 weeks for the rest. Duh?

Not only that, but Pfizer presented its data to FDA on October 6, and FDA already had completed its review and written its 39 page report by October 23, 17 days later. Fast work. But then again, we are only talking about the health of 28 million elementary school kids. And millions more overseas whose countries follow FDA advice.

And lest I forget, we are also talking about their education, because it seems they won’t be able to attend school soon, if unjabbed. Gavin Newsome said so. And a bill is being introduced in the District of Columbia for the same purpose.

Clearly, the stakes are pretty low, so a pretend Pfizer clinical trial and a pretend FDA review are good enough, right?

Below is part of FDA’s presentation. What is missing is the most important information, revealed in an Aug 23 letter from FDA. And that is, that the trials FDA demands Pfizer undertake to find out how dangerous its vaccines actually are, will not be reported to FDA until 2024 and 2025–presumably after most of the world’s children have already received 2 or 4 or 6 or 8 doses.