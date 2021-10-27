LA City Council: ‘No Jab? That’ll Be $65, Please’
21st Century Wire | October 27, 2021
L.A. City Council unveiled its new plan to harass its unvaccinated workers with bi-weekly COVID tests to paid for by employees.
Los Angeles City Council has announced that its police officers, firefighters and other city workers who have not yet received their experimental COVID-19 pharmaceutical gene therapy injections – will be ‘given more time’ to get their jabs under the new plan approved by the City Council.
City officials hope that a constant campaign of harassment and financial penalties waged against its workers will encourage any remaining unvaccinated employees to submit to the corporate jabs.
City workers who haven’t given up their constitutional right to bodily autonomy by Dec. 18th will face “corrective action” and punishment by the city, including legalized targeted harassment by city officials, according to their plan released yesterday.
Until then, the city’s unvaccinated workers will be required to get tested for COVID-19 twice per week, on their own time, and at a cost of $65 for each test – deducted straight from their paychecks.
California official will be studying the results of this program closely, no doubt with plans to replicate it across other sectors of society, and as a coercive instrument for businesses as well.
October 27, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science | COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, United States
Leave a Reply