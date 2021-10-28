Doctor: “Society Has Convinced Kids That They’re Killing Granny”
By Richie Allen | October 28, 2021
A GP has told Talk Radio that masks have no place in schools and that “children have been convinced by society that they are the ones letting Grandma die.”
Speaking to Julia Hartley-Brewer, Dr. Renee Hoenderkamp said:
“In fact there are lots of arguments to not have masks in school. There are so many harms that are done by masks and I am so tired of hearing people say, “it’s nothing, it’s easy to wear a mask.” It isn’t.
I have seen children over the last 20 months reduced from gregarious, outgoing, confident young teenagers, into gibbering wrecks who are having panic attacks all day and coming to see me with their parents because they don’t know how to cope anymore.
And they don’t know how to cope because they have been convinced by society that they are the people that are letting Grandma die. They are the people that are catching this germ at school and then bringing it home and spreading it throughout society. We need to stop.”
It’s unconscionable isn’t it? And yet it is really happening. The nation’s children have been brainwashed into believing that they are walking talking biological weapons who can kill their grandparents with a hug.
If that isn’t child abuse, then what is?
“There are no arguments for masks in schools… there are so many harms that are caused by masks.”
Dr Renee Hoenderkamp says children “have been convinced by society that they are the ones letting Grandma die” and insists masks have no place at school.@JuliaHB1 | @DrHoenderkamp pic.twitter.com/F9z2wUyxcD
— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 28, 2021
