Medical Doctor: “Hospital Admission has Become Like Reporting to Prison”
By Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD | AAPS | October 26, 2021
In a shocking departure from traditional hospital policies, a hospital admission has become like reporting to prison. Prisoners in America’s jails have more visitation rights than do COVID patients in America’s hospitals.
One family member, a professional psychologist with a career focus treating victims of trauma, said that in many hospitals COVID patients are treated “little better than animals.”
Shocking recordings of Mayo Clinic-Scottsdale and Banner Health System hospital executives have been released by an attorney on the Legal Advisory Council of Truth for Health Foundation, an Arizona public charity. Executives were discussing coordinated efforts to restrict fluids and nutrition for hospitalized COVID patients and to suppress all visitations for COVID patients.
The COVID protocol that hospital physicians must follow, in lockstep across the U.S., appears to be the implementation of the 2009-2010 “Complete Lives System” developed by Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel for rationing medical care for people older than 50.
Dr. “Zeke” Emanuel, who was the Senior White House Health Policy Advisor to President Obama and has been advising President Joe Biden about COVID-19, stated in his classic 2009 Lancet paper: “When implemented, the complete lives system produces a priority curve on which individuals aged between roughly 15 and 40 years get the most substantial chance, whereas the youngest and oldest people get chances that are attenuated.”
“Attenuated” means rationed, restricted, or denied medical care that commonly leads to premature death.
In 2021, whistleblower doctors, nurses, attorneys, patient advocates, and journalists have exposed egregious hospital abuses, neglect of patients, denial of vital intravenous fluids and basic medicines to hospitalized COVID patients across the U.S.
The Complete Lives Protocol apparently derives from the 1990s UK National Health Service “Liverpool Pathway,” which in effect constituted euthanasia.
Now we see its malevolent manifestation in the “COVID Protocol.” Age-based rationing is happening every day on COVID units of our hospitals, since the overwhelming majority of COVID patients are older than 50, the age at which Emanuel claims that a life is “complete” and not worth the use of medical resources.
“Complete Lives System” and the “COVID Protocol” are pathways leading to suffering and premature death, mainly of older Americans. They achieve the government’s goal of reducing Medicare costs. At the same time, hospitals make untold extra millions with extra incentive payments for COVID patients during their tortured path to death, while they are chemically and physically restrained and isolated from families, pastors, priests, and rabbis.
The heartbreaking story of Veronica Wolski, a well-known Chicago Freedom advocate, was widely publicized. Once hospitalized in ironically named Resurrection Hospital, Veronica was given remdesivir, which she had repeatedly refused, denied proper basic medical care that could have been life-saving, and was not allowed access to her family, priest, or healthcare power of attorney. The hospital blocked Veronica leaving the hospital when she and her attorneys demanded release. Her healthcare power of attorney was removed by hospital security. Veronica died alone as a medical prisoner in a Catholic hospital denied even a priest at the end of her life.
Unconscionable hospital violations of human rights, including even violations of the Geneva Convention codes established following World War II to prevent abuses of prisoners, are occurring daily across the U.S.
- Patients are coerced to take rapidly approved drugs like Remdesivir, in spite of known risks of kidney and liver failure, and to be placed on ventilators, both of which bring in incentive payments and create huge profits for hospitals.
- Patients are denied adequate fluids and nutrition, as well as vitamins, inhaled and intravenous corticosteroids, antibiotics, antivirals, and adequate doses of “blood-thinners” (anticoagulants).
- Patients suffer inhumane isolation with use of chemical and physical restraints, in violation of existing guidelines for patient protection.
- Hospitals are using law enforcement to deny access to hospital grounds for family and advocates.
Patients and their advocates have been denied information on benefits of early treatments and denied access to such treatment. Autopsies have confirmed many patients died because of inadequate doses of standard anticoagulation, even after family members went to court to demand therapeutic doses to help save lives.
Doctors and nurses risk their careers, their licenses, livelihoods, and even their lives as they courageously speak out to inform their patients and the public with life-saving information. One ICU physician colleague posted this on social media recently:
Just finished a 10-night stretch in the ICU. Patient bashing and blatant meanness have taken on a whole new level within our healthcare colleagues. How can we NOT spiral downwards towards despair when this behavior is allowed and is being normalized?? … I feel I’ve been thrown into a Mean Girls sequel. Making fun of patients and families for not being V’d is the cool thing now. … I don’t mind taking care of COVID patients. But this hateful vibe that has permeated my world is what’s going to end my career if it doesn’t end.”
Welcome to the brave new world of government-directed medical care carried out by obedient, profit-focused hospital executives eager for the government handouts of incentive payments for following the “COVID Protocol.”
About the author: Dr. Vliet is the President and CEO of Truth for Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, and the creator of the Foundation’s innovative six initiatives that advocate for early outpatient COVID treatment, assist families of hospitalized patients denied effective treatment, defend medical freedom, and provide international educational and training programs focused on effective strategies for COVID and on the interconnections of health, faith and lifestyle approaches for restoring resilience and quality of life.
Since February 2020, Dr. Vliet has been part of the team of frontline physicians treating COVID early at home to reduce hospitalizations and death. With Dr. Peter A. McCullough, she is a co-author/editor of the Guide to COVID Early Treatment: Options to Stay Out of Hospital and Save Your Life. (https://www.truthforhealth.org/patientguide/patient-treatment-guide/). Dr. Vliet is a 2014 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient for her national and international educational efforts in health, wellness, and endocrine aging in men and women. She is also the 2007 recipient of the Voice of Women from the Arizona Foundation for Women, and a past director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) and a member of the AAPS Editorial Writing Team since 2009.
Dr. Vliet has been a leader in patient centered, individualized medical care. Since 1986, she has practiced medicine independent of insurance contracts that interfere with patient-physician relationships and decision-making. Dr. Vliet is the founder of Vive Life Center with medical practices in Tucson AZ and Dallas TX, specializing in preventive and climacteric medicine with an integrated approach to evaluation and treatment of women and men with complex medical and hormonal problems from puberty to late life.
Dr. Vliet’s consumer health books include: It’s My Ovaries, Stupid; Screaming To Be Heard: Hormonal Connections Women Suspect– And Doctors STILL Ignore; Women, Weight and Hormones; The Savvy Woman’s Guide to PCOS, The Savvy Woman’s Guide to Great Sex, Strength, and Stamina.
Dr. Vliet received her M.D. degree and internship in Internal Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School and completed specialty training at Johns Hopkins. She earned her B.S. and master’s degrees from the College of William and Mary in Virginia. Dr. Vliet has presented hundreds of professional CME programs for physicians and allied health professionals, healthcare Town Halls addressing the economic and medical impact of government intrusion into medicine, free market reforms, and consumer seminars and radio shows on integrated approaches to Men’s Health and Women’s Health.
Dr. Vliet speaks as an independent physician, not as a spokesperson for any healthcare system, pharmaceutical company, insurance plans, or political party. Her allegiance and advocacy is to and for patients. Dr. Vliet’s medical and educational websites are www.TruthForHealth.org And www.ViveLifeCenter.com
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 29, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Supremacism, Social Darwinism | Covid-19, Human rights, United States
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Vaccinated Blood – The Dilemma Of COVID’s Experimental Transfusions
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Israeli historian: 1956 massacre was part of a secret plan to expel Palestinians
Issachar “Yiska” Shadmi, right, following his show trial.
If Americans Knew | October 13, 2018
Israel’s Ha’aretz newspaper reports that the highest Israeli officer tried for Israel’s 1956 Kafr Qasem massacre admitted before his death that his trial was staged to protect military and political elites.
Israeli historian Adam Raz believes that a secret plan to transfer Israel’s Arabs was behind the 1956 attack, in which Israeli soldiers shot dead 19 men, 6 women, and 23 children (some reports give the total killed as 51). They were allegedly killed because they had violated an Israeli imposed curfew, of which they were unaware.
Palestinian villagers killed by Israeli forces in Kafr Qasim, October 29, 1956
The Israelis who perpetrated the massacre were courtmartialed and convicted, but their sentences were soon commuted, they received presidential pardons and were released from jail. Some were awarded desirable jobs; Ben Gurion appointed the batallion commander head of security at the Dimona nuclear reactor.
The most senior defendant, Col. Issachar Shadmi, commander of the brigade in charge of the area, was fined 10 pennies for exceeding authority. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,129,364 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
hamburgertime on What the CIA Is Hiding in the… judyathomeblog on Medical Doctor: “Hospital Admi… Zenit08 on Illinois Sheriffs Reject Mayor… brianharryaustralia on Nuclear States Unwilling to Li… roberthstiver on Nuclear States Unwilling to Li… brianharryaustralia on Nuclear States Unwilling to Li… lex on LA City Council: ‘No Jab? That… roberthstiver on Nuclear States Unwilling to Li… planetsheeple on The Covid vaccine victims who… planetsheeple on Israel to Attack Iran? Washing… brianharryaustralia on Doctor: “Society Has Convinced… brianharryaustralia on Israel to Attack Iran? Washing…
Aletho News
- Medical Doctor: “Hospital Admission has Become Like Reporting to Prison” October 30, 2021
- FDA Grants Emergency Use of Pfizer Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11, as Reports of Injuries After COVID Vaccines Near 840,000 October 30, 2021
- Covid Test Swabs Found Contaminated With Aluminium, Silicon and Dangerous Chemicals October 30, 2021
- Yale Epidemiologist Cautions About Child Vaccination October 29, 2021
- New York City’s New ‘Public Health’ Plan: Let Garbage Pile Up on the Sidewalks October 29, 2021
- 22 Studies and Reports that Raise Profound Doubts about Vaccine Efficacy for the General Population October 29, 2021
- Nov. 3: Join the ‘Worldwide Walkout,’ a Global Protest Against Government Overreach October 29, 2021
- Seizing Everything: The Theft of the Global Commons – Part 1 October 29, 2021
- Nuclear States Unwilling to Live up to Disarmament Commitments: Iran Envoy October 29, 2021
- US continues to defy International Court of Justice’s orders in cases filed by Iran October 29, 2021
- Israel to Attack Iran? Washington Gives the Green Light to the ‘Military Option’ October 29, 2021
- As evidence emerges of provocateurs inciting the Jan 6 Capitol riot, was an asset working on behalf of the FBI to stir up trouble? October 29, 2021
- $125 Million Just Poured Into GOF Lab Leak Research October 29, 2021
- The Covid vaccine victims who will not be silenced October 28, 2021
- Trucking Alliance warns of looming “disaster” if vaccine passports are introduced October 28, 2021
- Doctor: “Society Has Convinced Kids That They’re Killing Granny” October 28, 2021
- DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH INTERVIEW WITH DR. BRYAN ARDIS October 28, 2021
- What the CIA Is Hiding in the JFK Assassination October 28, 2021
OffGuardian
- Bill Gates and the Uncertain Future of Food Security October 29, 2021
- Molnupiravir: Covid Wonder Drug or Money-Making Scam? October 28, 2021
- Seizing Everything: The Theft of the Global Commons – Part 1 October 27, 2021
Richie Allen
- Think Tank: “Millions Will Be Worse Off In 2022” October 28, 2021
- Doctor: “Society Has Convinced Kids That They’re Killing Granny” October 28, 2021
- John Kerry – “The Debate On The Cause Of Climate Change Is Over!” October 28, 2021
- BBC Is Accused Of Transphobia Over Lesbian Interview October 28, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Great New Normal Purge October 12, 2021
If Americans Knew
- New Reformed Church resource focuses on justice for Palestinians October 29, 2021
- New Politico Owner Says Will Enforce pro-Israel Policy October 26, 2021
- Amazon and Google: partners in Israeli apartheid October 26, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Glasgow Fighting Climate Change October 29, 2021
- Asia Building Hundreds Of Coal Power Plants October 29, 2021
- Cobalt Prices Rising Sharply This Year October 29, 2021
- People (Ordinary, that is) need to change their diet and flying habits to help planet, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warns October 29, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is intense exercise bad for your heart? October 27, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Rahm Emanuel’s brother Ezekiel is over 50: why doesn’t he kill himself?
LikeLike
Comment by judyathomeblog | October 29, 2021 |