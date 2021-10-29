Yale Epidemiologist Cautions About Child Vaccination

The next wave of vaccination mandates will involve children. Since anyone raising concerns about this is considered an enemy of society, it’s been impossible to have a rational discussion about it.

Here’s what Harvey Risch, professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and the Yale School of Medicine had to say about it this week.

“As far as I can tell, it’s a top-down structure, and most doctors do not get their information by going back and reading the original studies and making up their own minds. They get fed the information from pharma reps or from what they’re told from societies. The conflicts are legion. So it’s no surprise that most doctors don’t pay attention and think what they’re told…

“If the child has chronic conditions that make their risk appreciable, then there is a reason that they should be considered for vaccination. Other than that, if it were my child, I would homeschool them. Honestly, I would organize with other parents to take them out of the school and create a homeschooling environment.

There is no choice. Your child’s life is on the line.

“It’s not a high risk. Vaccination is not a high risk that’s going to kill every child by doing so. However, it’s enough of a risk that on the average the benefit is higher for homeschooling than it is for vaccination and being in school.”

Martin Kulldorff of Harvard is saying something similar:

“I don’t think children should be vaccinated for COVID. I’m a huge fan of vaccinating children for measles, for mumps, for polio, for rotavirus, and many other diseases. That’s critical. But COVID is not a huge threat to children….

“They can be infected, just like they can get the common cold, but they’re not a big threat. They don’t die from this, except in very rare circumstances. So if you want to talk about protecting children or keeping children safe, I think we can talk about traffic accidents, for example, which they are really at some risk…. And there are other things that we should make sure [of] to keep children safe. But COVID is not a big risk factor for children.”

Kulldorff points to the experience of his native Sweden. Beginning with the first wave in the spring of 2020, Sweden “decided to keep daycare and schools open for all children ages 1 to 15.

And there are 1.8 million such children who got through the first wave without vaccines, of course, without masks, without any sort of distancing in schools.

If a child was sick, they were told to stay home. But that was basically it. And you know how many of those 1.8 million children died from COVID? Zero. Only a few hospitalizations. So this is not a risky disease for children.”

He concludes: “If you’re a child, even if you haven’t had COVID, the risk of serious disease or death is minuscule … So it’s not at all clear that the benefits outweigh the risks for children.”

Try discussing this with friends and relatives on social media, and you run the risk of being silenced.

We are not even allowed to discuss these things. And when in our lifetimes has free discussion been more urgently needed?

