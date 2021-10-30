Fauci’s NIH Once Tested AIDS Drugs On Foster Children, Including Infants
By Tom Pappert | National File | October 27, 2021
Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health once experimented on foster children with AIDS, testing experimental drugs on the children while almost always failing to provide an independent advocate to make sure the children remain safe and healthy. This happened throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, and the practice was exposed in 2005.
According to Anthony Fauci’s biography page on the official NIH website, the longest-serving government employee began working for the NIH in 1968. In 1984, Fauci became the Director of NIAID, a position he still holds today.
As Director of NIAID, Fauci oversees research to “prevent, diagnose, and treat infectious and immune-mediated diseases, including HIV/AIDS” according to the website. In 1988, Fauci became the first Director of the Office of AIDS research.
While Fauci was in these roles, it was revealed in 2005, the NIH oversaw the enrollment of thousands of foster children with AIDS into controversial programs that allowed them to receive experimental drugs designed to combat the illness. Some of these children later died, and most were not given independent advocates that were promised.
According to John Soloman, then reporting for the Associated Press, the NIH “promised in writing to provide an independent advocate to safeguard the kids’ well-being as they tested potent AIDS drugs,” however, these advocates failed to materialize for almost every child involved. The subjects – foster children without stable home lives – ranged from infants to late teens.
Solomon wrote that, with a general lack of oversight, “Several studies that enlisted foster children reported that patients suffered side effects such as rashes, vomiting and sharp drops in infection-fighting blood cells, and one reported a ‘disturbing’ higher death rate among children who took higher doses of a drug, records show.” (READ MORE: NIH Quietly Changes Definition Of ‘Gain-Of-Function’ Amid Fauci, Wuhan Lab Scandal Fallout)
“Some foster children died during studies,” reported Solomon after noting that the majority of children appear to not have received an advocate. “State or city agencies said they could find no records that any deaths were directly caused by the experimental treatments,” he noted.
A 2009 article from The New York Times claims that no New York City children “died as a result of the trials” and that children in the city were not selected for the trials based on their race.
Still, the Times found “that the agency had not always followed its own protocols and kept poor records.” The Times also discovered that some of the children died, but those involved with the research asserted the deaths were unrelated to the experimental drugs.
Interestingly, Fauci’s name is not mentioned in any of the articles about foster children being used for experiments, despite him having a leadership position at the time. Further complicating the omission, Fauci was loathed by the LGBT community at the time the experiments were being conducted and when the news about the foster child experiments broke. (READ MORE: NIH Funds ‘Toxic Brain Injection’ Monkey Experiments, Holes Drilled Into Skulls, Devices Implanted Into Brains)
In 2018, only two years before the mainstream media would lionize Fauci via its nonstop coverage of COVID-19, then-82-year-old AIDS activist Larry Kramer described Fauci as “The consummate manipulative bureaucrat who speaks out of too many sides of his mouth.’’ Kramer died in May of 2020.
We also know that Fauci was actively, personally engaged in AIDS research around the time the foster children were being used for experiments. In fact, Fauci told NPR earlier this year that, in the 1980s, he would clandestinely visit gay bath houses, bars, and night clubs with the goal of physically witnessing the transmission of HIV live and in person.
October 30, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Supremacism, Social Darwinism, Timeless or most popular, War Crimes | Human rights, NIAID, United States
