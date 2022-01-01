Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The American who betrayed the US for Israel

BY ALISON WEIR | IF AMERICANS KNEW | DECEMBER 31, 2021

Jonathan Pollard, a Pentagon analyst, was convicted of giving top secret information to Israel that was extremely damaging to Americans. Israel partisans in the US successfully lobbied for his release, and Israel gave him a hero’s welcome… (The US gives Israel over $10 million per day of Americans’ tax money, thanks to the Israel lobby.)

  1. What would be possible with alliance of 9-11 activists and IF AMERICANS KNEW? Why not share each other’s evidence of Zionist/Israeli criminality?

    Like

    Comment by John Edward Kendrick | January 1, 2022 | Reply


