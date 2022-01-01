The American who betrayed the US for Israel
BY ALISON WEIR | IF AMERICANS KNEW | DECEMBER 31, 2021
Jonathan Pollard, a Pentagon analyst, was convicted of giving top secret information to Israel that was extremely damaging to Americans. Israel partisans in the US successfully lobbied for his release, and Israel gave him a hero’s welcome… (The US gives Israel over $10 million per day of Americans’ tax money, thanks to the Israel lobby.)
RELATED:
- Netanyahu gives hero’s embrace to Jonathan Pollard, who betrayed America
- The strange case of Jonathan Pollard: Israel’s spy parole ends
- Jonathan Pollard says Jews ‘will always have dual loyalty’ and would counsel young Jews to consider spying for Israel
- Israeli Spying on US, Perfecting 24/7 Surveillance Tech
- Israel’s Decades of Economic Espionage in the United States
- Lawsuit says Caltech Provost and others ignored Israeli spying and then retaliated against whistleblower
- Ghislaine Maxwell Is Finally on Trial! The cover-up begins…
What would be possible with alliance of 9-11 activists and IF AMERICANS KNEW? Why not share each other’s evidence of Zionist/Israeli criminality?
LikeLike
Comment by John Edward Kendrick | January 1, 2022 |