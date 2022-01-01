Aletho News

The skinny on pediatric hospitalizations

By Meryl Nass, MD | December 31, 2021

The yellow line represents pediatric hospitalizations over the past 15 months, per the NY Times. Yes, they did increase a bit, just like hospitalizations in every other age group, and the increase was proportional to that of the other age groups.

Cases rose much more dramatically.

Why are the media hollering? Because 80% of parents have been too smart to fall for the vaccinations for their 5-11 year olds. Peer pressure did not work as well on this age group, so parents have to be scared.

Please protect your children from this horribly damaging scam. See Robert Malone about how the benefits are marginal, while the risks are major for children.

January 1, 2022

