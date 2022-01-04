Aletho News

Dutch Police Sick Attack Dogs On Anti-Lockdown Protesters

Is this what a ‘free’ country is supposed to look like?

By Steve Watson | Summit News | January 3, 2022

Shocking video emerged Sunday of police in Holland beating anti-lockdown protesters with batons and sending in dogs to maul the dissenters.

Massive amounts of people turned out to protest hard lockdown restrictions which were put back into place by the Dutch government before Christmas.

Everything except essential stores has been shut down in the country until at least Jan. 14.

The restrictions dictate that gatherings of more than two people are illegal, so the government sent in the riot police.

Watch:

 

