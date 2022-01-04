Dutch Police Sick Attack Dogs On Anti-Lockdown Protesters
Is this what a ‘free’ country is supposed to look like?
By Steve Watson | Summit News | January 3, 2022
Shocking video emerged Sunday of police in Holland beating anti-lockdown protesters with batons and sending in dogs to maul the dissenters.
Massive amounts of people turned out to protest hard lockdown restrictions which were put back into place by the Dutch government before Christmas.
Everything except essential stores has been shut down in the country until at least Jan. 14.
The restrictions dictate that gatherings of more than two people are illegal, so the government sent in the riot police.
Watch:
Riot police in Amsterdam violently shut down an anti-lockdown protest today after leftist mayor Femke Halsema triggered an emergency order to stop the march. The Netherlands has been in Covid lockdown & gatherings of more than 2 are illegal. pic.twitter.com/AphZew85LI
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2022
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
January 4, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Subjugation - Torture | European Union, Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Dr. Robert Malone interviewed by Kristi Leigh after twitter ban
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Extract
Is this a global ‘psychic epidemic’?
An extract from ‘A State of Fear’ adds to the theory of #MassFormation
By Laura Dodsworth | January 3, 2022
Since Professor Mattias Desmet’s theory of #MassFormation is trending on Twitter, I’ve decided to share a short extract from A State of Fear: How the UK government weaponised fear during the Covid-19 pandemic. I hope it can assist in contributing to Desmet’s very interesting theory.
The idea that you might be caught up in mass hysteria, mass formation or a psychic epidemic is a threatening one. Bear in mind, it’s just a theory. Read the extract and watch Desmet’s interview with an open mind.
An extract from the chapter “Cults, Conspiracy Theories and Psychic Epidemics” … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,315,805 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on Lukashenko Told You It Was a P… Maisoon on Clay Shaw, Liar and Perju… Joshx45 on Petition to strip Tony Blair o… 5 dancing shlomos on Praise the Lord and Pass the… papasha408 on Clay Shaw, Liar and Perju… 5 dancing shlomos on Clay Shaw, Liar and Perju… Dell on What if the largest experiment… Bill Francis on Vaccine evasion and an Origina… Pip on The American who betrayed the… P J on Fauci and the Great AIDS … Matt on Remote Antarctic station hit w… roberthstiver on Remote Antarctic station hit w…
Aletho News
- Dutch Police Sick Attack Dogs On Anti-Lockdown Protesters January 4, 2022
- Colorado’s Marshall Fire: Has Funding Needs Corrupted Climate Science? January 4, 2022
- Covid passport microchip developer says chipping humans is happening “whether we like it or not” January 3, 2022
- Supreme Court to Hold Special Session on Legal Challenges to Biden Vaccine Mandates January 3, 2022
- Update On Physician Whistleblower Dr. Patricia Lee January 3, 2022
- UK plans to test EVERY school child TWICE this week January 3, 2022
- Lukashenko Told You It Was a Psychosis TWO YEARS Ago January 3, 2022
- Clay Shaw, Liar and Perjurer January 3, 2022
- US Senator Calls for Renewed Investigation of Murder of Palestinian Activist Alex Odeh January 3, 2022
- Is this a global ‘psychic epidemic’? January 3, 2022
- Petition to strip Tony Blair of knighthood racks up 400,000 signatures January 3, 2022
- Dr. Robert Malone interviewed by Kristi Leigh after twitter ban January 3, 2022
- Praise the Lord and Pass the Ivermectin January 3, 2022
- What if the largest experiment on human beings in history is a failure? January 3, 2022
- ONGOING CONCERNS OVER CHALK RIVER NUCLEAR WASTE STORAGE January 3, 2022
- The US is building, rather than tearing down GTMO prison facilities January 2, 2022
- Covid Hospital Admissions Rising, but a Third Admitted For Something Else January 2, 2022
- Vaccine evasion and an Original Antigenic Sin signal in Ontario January 2, 2022
OffGuardian
- DISCUSS: “Mass Psychosis” Trending on Twitter January 4, 2022
- UK plans to test EVERY school child TWICE this week January 3, 2022
- This YEAR in the New Normal January 2, 2022
Richie Allen
- Happy New Year & A Quick Update On The Radio Show December 31, 2021
- Merry Christmas Everyone December 24, 2021
- Indian Restaurant To Offer Chicken Korma & Covid Jabs December 23, 2021
- Cancel Christmas Now And Celebrate Later Says WHO Dickhead December 21, 2021
Consent Factory
- The Year of the New Normal Fascist December 16, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Under Israeli occupation, 2022 is off to a bleak start for Palestinians January 4, 2022
- Imprisoned Without Charge or Trial – Free hunger strikers now! January 3, 2022
- Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted – Israel connection covered up December 31, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Heat Pumps v Hydrogen: (Scalded Or Burned!!) January 3, 2022
- Revealed: The hidden cost of going green January 3, 2022
- A ‘mass exodus’ of polar bears from Alaska to Russia January 3, 2022
- Hundreds of e-scooters damaged after blaze breaks out in warehouse January 2, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Five christmas book recommendations December 18, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply