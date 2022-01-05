There are now 4 myocarditis cases at Monte Vista

So it’s likely that 1 in 70 teenage boys are affected. That’s not rare. Why isn’t anyone speaking out about this? Is it fear? Of what?

I’ve written earlier about Monte Vista Christian school.

I just heard that there’s another case of myocarditis at the school, so now there are now 4 cases in 285 vaccinated boys (estimate), bringing the incidence rate to nearly 1 in 70, assuming all the cases are boys (285/4=71.25). This is not rare. This is a disaster.

Furthermore, these are just the cases we know about. There could be other cases that we simply don’t know about because the families decided not to tell anyone. And there could be sub-clinical cases where the damage is being done slowly over time.

Nikki Daniels, MVC’s Head of School, believes it is in the best interest of all parties to keep this information confidential so that nobody outside of the school will know. All the parents agree; they could speak out but choose not to say a word to anyone outside the community.

I disagree with that approach. There is nothing whatsoever to keep them from speaking out. They could save hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide if they spoke out and others followed their lead. It would destroy the credibility of the CDC and break people out of their hypnotic trance doing whatever the CDC says.

Instead, Monte Vista behaves just like every other school: keep your mouth shut and pretend that the kids aren’t being injured by the vaccine. Maybe it will all just go away if we don’t say anything.

This kind of behavior doesn’t save lives. It fuels the false narrative and costs lives.

Monte Vista is setting a horrible role model for students

Students learn that if you see people being injured or killed by your government, the right thing to do is to keep your mouth shut and look the other way.

I guess these are the new Christian values that they are teaching kids today.