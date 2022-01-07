Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Freedom Protest Songs Playlist

“I WILL NOT COMPLY” by Blind Joe

“I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly” by Five Times August

“Sad Little Man” song by Five Times August

“GOD HELP US ALL” song by Five Times August

“IT’S NOT NORMAL” by Claudia Fernety

“No Lockdowns” song by Micah Salaberrios

“This Has Gotta Stop” by Eric Clapton

Also on bitchute

“Heart of a Child” by Eric Clapton

Also on bitchute

2020

“No More Lockdown” by Van Morrison

“As I Walked Out” by Van Morrison

“Born to Be Free” by Van Morrison

January 7, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Solidarity and Activism, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |