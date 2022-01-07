Freedom Protest Songs Playlist
“I WILL NOT COMPLY” by Blind Joe
“I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly” by Five Times August
“Sad Little Man” song by Five Times August
“GOD HELP US ALL” song by Five Times August
“IT’S NOT NORMAL” by Claudia Fernety
“No Lockdowns” song by Micah Salaberrios
“This Has Gotta Stop” by Eric Clapton
Also on bitchute
“Heart of a Child” by Eric Clapton
Also on bitchute
2020
“No More Lockdown” by Van Morrison
“As I Walked Out” by Van Morrison
“Born to Be Free” by Van Morrison
From the Archives
